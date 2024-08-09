Soccer

Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Out-Of-Favor Star Will Take His Time To Seal Exit

Sushan Chakraborty
Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly
Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has suggested Chelsea is having a hard time offloading Trevoh Chalobah. Unlike Conor Gallagher, who heeded the club’s wish and promptly secured a move to Atletico Madrid, Chalobah is determined to take his time to decide on his future. This is, of course, not ideal for the Blues, as they still need to make a few sales to remain compliant with the Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Gallagher, who moved to the Civitas Metropolitano Stadium in a deal worth €40 million ($44 million), wanted to remain at Stamford Bridge. He played his heart out last season, chipping in with five goals and seven assists in 37 games in the English top flight. However, despite his strong showing in the middle of the park, Chelsea decided against giving him a contract extension and booked a handsome profit.

According to reports, the Pensioners are plotting to offload another Cobham graduate, and Crystal Palace is leading the race to secure his services. Oliver Glasner’s side is reportedly considering signing Chalobah as a potential replacement for Marc Guehi and is prepared to pay around €29 million ($32 million) for his services. Chalobah, however, wants to continue at the Bridge.

Trevoh Chalobah Not In A Hurry To Secure Chelsea Exit

Chelsea is antsy to wrap up the move as quickly as possible, but Chalobah is not one to be hurried.

Shedding light on the Chalobah transfer saga, Romano revealed in his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside:

“On Trevoh Chalobah’s situation, Crystal Palace are interested but it’s the same with clubs from abroad. Chalobah will take his time to decide what will be the best opportunity for him.”

Romano explained Chalobah was not the only name on Palace’s shortlist. Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix is also a person of interest.

The Italian journalist added:

What I’m told too is that Crystal Palace also have Lacroix on their shortlist, a player that’s really appreciated by Glasner.

So, a decision will be made once Marc Guehi’s future is clarified as talks with Newcastle are still ongoing, not done yet.

Chalobah, who has been a steady member of the Chelsea senior team since July 2021, has played 80 games for the club in all competitions, scoring five times. His contract with the West London outfit expires in June 2028.

