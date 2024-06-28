Soccer

Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Premier League Striker Is ‘Too Expensive’ For Blues

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly
Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly

Premier League powerhouse Chelsea have consistently been linked with a move for Newcastle United ace Alexander Isak. Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, however, has shot the rumors down, claiming the Swede is simply too expensive for the west London outfit.

Chelsea have spent well over $1 billion since Todd Boehly took the reins from former owner Roman Abramovich a couple of years back. However, it has yet to click into gear for the English giants. They finished outside of the top four in the 2023-24 Premier League season and dismissed head coach Mauricio Pochettino as a result. Enzo Maresca has replaced the Argentine in the dugout and will try his best to fare better next term.

According to reports, Chelsea are not satisfied with their attack and are eager to bolster it with a center-forward in the summer transfer window. However, they cannot splurge much on him, as they are already on thin ice concerning Financial Fair Play.

Chelsea Like Alexander Isak But Cannot Afford Him This Summer

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano addressed Isak’s constant transfer links to Chelsea. He said although the Blues had held talks with Newcastle over a potential move for Isak, they knew he was too expensive for them.

The Italian journalist revealed:

We’ve had many rumors about Alexander Isak and Chelsea, with contacts taking place with Newcastle, and from what I’m told Chelsea are 100% aware of the situation with the Swedish striker – he is considered absolutely too expensive. We already know that Chelsea felt Nico Williams and Michael Olise were too expensive.”

Romano claimed Isak was happy at St. James’ Park and intended to continue, adding that Newcastle United were already discussing a contract renewal. Isak’s current deal with the Magpies expires in June 2028.

Romano added:

Newcastle would ask for crazy money for Isak, he has a long-term contract at the club, and they are also thinking internally at the moment about offering him a new deal. Eddie Howe and the owners want him to stay at the club, so at the moment there is no movement – there is interest from many clubs, of course, but nothing concrete as he’s expected to stay at Newcastle.

“Isak’s idea is also to continue at Newcastle, so let’s see what happens with a possible new contract, but for now I certainly wouldn’t read too much into links with Chelsea as it’s too expensive for them and he’s considered untouchable by Newcastle.

Isak, who has been at Newcastle for two seasons, is one of the best strikers in the English top flight. The 24-year-old played his best game in the 2023-24 Premier League season, scoring 21 times and providing two assists in 30 appearances.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
Sushan Chakraborty

