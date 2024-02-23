NBA

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith called out Zion Williamson for not being able to stay in shape

Zach Wolpin
In the 2019 NBA Draft, Zion Williamson was the first overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans. The story of Williamson’s career has been his inability to stay healthy. He’s played over 30 games just twice in his four seasons. Not to mention he missed the entire 2021-22 season with a foot injury. 

On top of all this, Williamson struggles with staying in shape. He is constantly berated about it and Stephen A. Smith was the latest to let him hear it. The ESPN studio analyst let him hear it on Friday’s episode of “Get Up.” Smith said it was not about how the two-time all-star is playing. It’s about his inability to stay in shape and eating more food than he should be. Will the 23-year-old ever be able to change his bad habits?

Zion Williamson was deemed out by Stephen A. Smith once again


Earlier in the season, Stephen A. Smith made comments about Zion Williamson having a “belly” and that he “looked fat.” Those were in December and it hasn’t gotten any better for Williamson. In the former first overall picks case, he has been available this season and is playing well when on the court. He’s averaging (22.5) points, (5.4) assists, (4.9) assists, and (1.0) steals per game. Williamson has started and played in 45 of New Orleans’ 56 games in 2023-24.

Despite playing and helping his team win, Stephen A, Smith is still tired of Williamson having no accountability for his weight. As a professional, Smith believes that Williamson needs to take his training and food intake seriously. That has been a problem throughout his entire career. It was reported in December that the two-time all-star could miss out on millions in guaranteed money. His weight and previous injury history both play a factor.


On pro basketball reference, Zion Williamson is listed at 284 pounds. That’s a bit high for a player who’s six-foot-seven with shoes on. However, the 23-year-old is still a freak athlete and has incredible bounce. Imagine how athletic he’d be if he lost 15-20 pounds and wasn’t carrying around too much extra weight. That’s something Williamson has not done consistently yet. He’s lost weight and looked good in the past, but it’s never been long-term. It may take Williamson missing out on millions to flip the switch about getting healthy.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
