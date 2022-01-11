Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast live stream: AFCON 2022 preview, what time is kick off and team news

Equatorial Guinea have a mountain to climb when they take on Ivory Coast in their first game of the 2022 AFCON.

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast live stream

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast preview

Featuring for the first time in the African Cup of Nations in seven years, Eq. Guinea should be looking to make a good impression. Last time when they played the tournament, they were in the last four. However, their task could be difficult this time around.

They take on Ivory Coast who might not be on the same level as the likes of Morocco, Tunisia, Mali and Algeria. However, the Elephants have experience on their side which could prove crucial in Wednesday afternoon’s encounter.

When does Eq Guinea vs Ivory Coast kick off?

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast kicks off at 19:00 GMT at Japoma Stadium.

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast team news

Eq Guinea team news

Owono and co have no injury issues to worry about apart from star midfielder Pedro Obiang.

Eq. Guinea possible starting lineup:

Owono; Anieboh, Meseguer, Angel, Obiang; Akapo, Bikoro, Hanza; Nsue, Balboa, Hanza

Ivory Coast team news

Watch out for Sebastian Haller who has scored 22 goals in all competitions this season.

Ivory Coast possible starting lineup:

Gbohouo; Kossounou, Boly, Baily; Kessie, Cornet, Aurier, Seri; Gradel, Haller, Pepe

