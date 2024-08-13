Soccer

“He’s been there and done it” – Manchester United Icon Teddy Sheringham Endorses Matthijs de Ligt Transfer

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
De Ligt Is Set To Join Manchester United
De Ligt Is Set To Join Manchester United

Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham has expressed enthusiasm about Matthijs de Ligt’s potential switch from Bayern Munich. Sheringham believes Man Utd will benefit from a leader like De Ligt, who has won the biggest trophies playing for some of the best clubs in the world.

Matthijs de Ligt Has Completed Manchester United Medical

After summer-long negotiations, Manchester United has seemingly secured De Ligt’s services from Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich. According to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano, De Ligt, alongside Bayern teammate Noussair Mazraoui, completed their medical on Monday, August 12. They will officially sign their Manchester United contracts on August 13. Both players will reportedly be ready for the Red Devils’ Premier League opener against Fulham on Friday, August 15.

Manchester United has seemingly paid a £38.6 million ($49.36 million) upfront fee for De Ligt. Meanwhile, for Mazraoui, the Red Devils have agreed to pay a guaranteed £14 million ($17.9 million) and an additional £3 million ($3.84 million) in add-ons.

Teddy Sheringham Excited To Have De Ligt At Man Utd

Speaking to onlinepoker.ltd, Sheringham revealed why he liked De Ligt and explained what he would bring to the table.

He said (via The Mirror):

They [United] need leaders. That’s why I like Matthijs de Ligt, because even though he’s 24, he’s been there and done it, winning titles in Holland, Italy and Germany.

Leaders drag other people along with you. Manchester United don’t need any more young players making mistakes, or players that are learning their trade and doing okay.”

He added:

Doing okay for Man United is not good enough. You’ve got to be challenging. You’ve got to be up there. You’ve got to be demanding of what’s happening at your football club. I don’t see enough big players at the club who set the standard.

Erik ten Hag made him the youngest-ever captain of Ajax, and since he left Amsterdam, he has played for big clubs like Juventus and Bayern. He brings leadership qualities, and he’s got that ability to bring the ball out of defense and pick a pass. He’s calm. I think he’s a really good signing.”

Only 24, De Ligt already has an impressive resume. After winning the Eredivisie title at Ajax under Erik ten Hag in 2018-19, De Ligt won the Serie A title with Juventus in 2019-20 and the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich in 2022-23. His performances proved crucial in each of the title triumphs.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
kylian Mbappe Real Madrid
Soccer

LATEST UEFA Super Cup: Real Madrid vs Atalanta – Where To Watch, Preview & Prediction

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 13 2024
De Ligt Is Set To Join Manchester United
Soccer
“He’s been there and done it” – Manchester United Icon Teddy Sheringham Endorses Matthijs de Ligt Transfer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 13 2024

Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham has expressed enthusiasm about Matthijs de Ligt’s potential switch from Bayern Munich. Sheringham believes Man Utd will benefit from a leader like De Ligt, who…

Sergio Aguero Scored 184 Premier League Goals For Manchester City
Soccer
“Each season, he refines his game” – Manchester City Icon Sergio Aguero Backs Liverpool Star To Have An Impressive Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 13 2024

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has predicted Darwin Nunez will have a fruitful season for Premier League aspirant Liverpool. Aguero has lauded Nunez for his relentlessness, claiming he will enjoy…

Chelsea Target Victor Osimhen
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Explains Why The Blues Have Not Completed Victor Osimhen Transfer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 13 2024
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Soccer
Report: Saudi Pro League Giant Plotting To Sign Arsenal Target
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 13 2024
UEFA Super Cup Trophy
Soccer
UEFA Super Cup: 5 Most Successful Teams In The Competition’s History
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 13 2024
Julian Alvarez Is The Future Of Argentina
Soccer
5 Most Expensive Argentina Stars In Soccer History: Atletico Madrid Newboy Julian Alvarez Is In 3rd Place
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 13 2024
Arrow to top