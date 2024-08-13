Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham has expressed enthusiasm about Matthijs de Ligt’s potential switch from Bayern Munich. Sheringham believes Man Utd will benefit from a leader like De Ligt, who has won the biggest trophies playing for some of the best clubs in the world.

Matthijs de Ligt Has Completed Manchester United Medical

After summer-long negotiations, Manchester United has seemingly secured De Ligt’s services from Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich. According to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano, De Ligt, alongside Bayern teammate Noussair Mazraoui, completed their medical on Monday, August 12. They will officially sign their Manchester United contracts on August 13. Both players will reportedly be ready for the Red Devils’ Premier League opener against Fulham on Friday, August 15.

Manchester United has seemingly paid a £38.6 million ($49.36 million) upfront fee for De Ligt. Meanwhile, for Mazraoui, the Red Devils have agreed to pay a guaranteed £14 million ($17.9 million) and an additional £3 million ($3.84 million) in add-ons.

Teddy Sheringham Excited To Have De Ligt At Man Utd

Speaking to onlinepoker.ltd, Sheringham revealed why he liked De Ligt and explained what he would bring to the table.

He said (via The Mirror):

“They [United] need leaders. That’s why I like Matthijs de Ligt, because even though he’s 24, he’s been there and done it, winning titles in Holland, Italy and Germany.

“Leaders drag other people along with you. Manchester United don’t need any more young players making mistakes, or players that are learning their trade and doing okay.”

He added:

“Doing okay for Man United is not good enough. You’ve got to be challenging. You’ve got to be up there. You’ve got to be demanding of what’s happening at your football club. I don’t see enough big players at the club who set the standard.

“Erik ten Hag made him the youngest-ever captain of Ajax, and since he left Amsterdam, he has played for big clubs like Juventus and Bayern. He brings leadership qualities, and he’s got that ability to bring the ball out of defense and pick a pass. He’s calm. I think he’s a really good signing.”

Only 24, De Ligt already has an impressive resume. After winning the Eredivisie title at Ajax under Erik ten Hag in 2018-19, De Ligt won the Serie A title with Juventus in 2019-20 and the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich in 2022-23. His performances proved crucial in each of the title triumphs.