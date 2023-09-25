Soccer

5 Players To Either Score or Assist in Each Of The First 6 games Of A Premier League Season: Mohamed Salah Joins Elite List

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Mohamed Salah Is A Premier League Great
Mohamed Salah Is A Premier League Great

The English Premier League is home to some of the best defenders in soccer. They read the game masterfully, track runs effortlessly, and make inch-perfect tackles for a living. All in all, they are fully equipped to do whatever is necessary to stop attackers in their tracks, to show them who’s boss.

Of course, that does not keep attacking players from scoring or assisting a goal, but it makes it near-impossible to do it consistently week in and week out. Today, we will meet five Premier League attackers, who have beaten the odds to enjoy a dream start to a new campaign. Here are the only five players in history to either score or assist in each of the first six games of a new Premier League campaign:

#5 Mohamed Salah — Liverpool (2023-24)

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Has Either Scored Or Assisted In First Six Games In First 6 Premier League Games This Season
Mohamed Salah Celebrates After Scoring for Liverpool

Sunday was a good day for Liverpool supporters. Not only did they see their team extend their unbeaten run by picking up a 3-1 win over West Ham United, but they also witnessed Mohamed Salah reach a special milestone. With his 16th-minute penalty against the Hammers, Salah became the fifth Premier League player in history to either score or assist in each of the first six matches of a season.

The Egyptian kicked things off with an assist in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Matchday 1. On Matchdays 2 and 3, he scored in a 3-1 win over Bournemouth and then claimed an assist in a 2-1 victory over Newcastle United. On Matchday 4, he scored in a 3-0 win over Aston Villa before bagging a couple of assists in a 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Matchday 5.

#4 Erling Haaland — Manchester City (2022-23)

Erling Haaland Either Scored Or Assisted In Six Premier League Games Last Season
Erling Haaland Scored 36 Times In the Premier League Last Season

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland claimed the record in his debut season at the Etihad Stadium, scoring 10 goals and claiming an assist in his first six Premier League appearances. As a matter of fact, he either scored or assisted in the first 10 Premier League matches last season, becoming the first player in history to do so.

Haaland began with a brace against West Ham United on Matchday 1. He followed it up with an assist in a 4-0 win over Bournemouth on Matchday 2 and a goal in a 3-3 draw with Newcastle United on Matchday 3. On Matchdays 4 and 5, Haaland scored consecutive hat-tricks, helping City to a 4-2 win over Crystal Palace and a 6-0 win over Nottingham Forest, respectively. Finally, on Matchday 6, Haaland scored City’s only goal in a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa.

#3 Sergio Aguero — Manchester City (2019-20)

Sergio Aguero Scored In First Six Games Of The 2019-20 Premier League Season
Having Scored 260 Goals, Sergio Aguero Is Manchester City’s All-Time Leading Scorer

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero scored eight times and claimed two assists in the first six games of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Aguero got off the mark by scoring once in a 5-0 demolition of West Ham United on Matchday 1 of the 2019-20 Premier League season. On Matchday 2, he scored once as City drew 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur. Matchdays 3 and 4 saw him score one brace each against Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion. City won 3-1 against Bournemouth before bagging a 4-0 victory over Brighton.

Aguero then scored one goal each on Matchdays 5 and 6. City fell to a 3-2 defeat to Norwich City and claimed a massive 8-0 victory over Watford.

#2 Thierry Henry — Arsenal (2004-05)

Thierry Henry Scored Or Assisted In First Six Games Of 2004-05 Season
Thierry Henry tore the Premier League to shreds during his time at Arsenal

Premier League icon Thierry Henry enjoyed a breathtaking start to the 2004-05 Premier League campaign, scoring five times and claiming seven assists in the first six matches.

The former France international bagged a brace of assists in a 4-1 win over Everton on Matchday 1. He then scored twice and claimed an assist in a 5-3 win over Middlesbrough on Matchday 2 before scoring once and setting up another goal in a 3-0 victory on Matchday 3. On the fourth Premier League game of the campaign, Henry scored once and claimed two assists in a 4-1 win over Norwich City.

On Matchdays 5 and 6, Henry first provided an assist in a 3-0 win over Fulham before getting on the scoresheet once in a 2-2 draw with Bolton Wanderers.

#1 David Beckham — Manchester United (2000-01)

David Beckham Is Became The First Player In Premier League History To Score Or Assist In First 6 Premier League Games
David Beckham Won Six Premier League Titles With Man United

Arguably the most charismatic player the game has ever seen, David Beckham became the first player in history to either score or assist in the first six Premier League games of a season. The England icon scored thrice and claimed four assists in the first six games of the 2000-01 Premier League campaign.

Beckham, who is the only midfielder on this list, claimed an assist in a 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Matchday 1. He scored one goal each on Matchdays 2 and 3 as Manchester United endured consecutive draws against Ipswich Town(1-1) and West Ham United (2-2). On Gameweek 4, he scored and provided an assist as United picked up a 6-0 win over Bradford City.

On Matchdays 5 and 6, Beckham claimed an assist each as the Red Devils beat Sunderland and Everton 3-0 and 3-1, respectively.

Arrow to top