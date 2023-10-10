Eden Hazard Retires: A Great Story With A Bitter Ending

Capping off a summer of uncertainty, Chelsea and Belgium legend Eden Hazard has called time on his soccer career. He announced his arrival at Lille, emerged as one of the best players in the world at Chelsea, and ultimately lost his prominence at Real Madrid, capping off an eventful and fascinating soccer career. Hazard was also the unabashed leader of Belgium’s so-called “Golden Generation”, which disappointingly failed to live up to its reputation and could only manage a third-place finish at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Eden Hazard Pens Emotional Message To Fans

On Tuesday (October 10), Hazard took to social media to address his fans, announcing that he had decided to hang up his boots. The 32-year-old expressed his pride in being able to do what he loved and said it was the right time for him to step away.

A portion of Belgian’s heartfelt social media message read:

“You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time.

“After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer. I was able to realize my dream, I have played and had fun on many pitches around the world. During my career I was lucky to meet great managers, coaches, and teammates – thank you to everyone for these great times, I will miss you all.”

No one will ever forget Eden Hazard’s performance in ‘The Battle of the Bridge’ pic.twitter.com/0r6eVYNU3s — Out of Context Football Manager (@nocontextfm1) October 10, 2023

A Brief Look At Hazard’s Journey In Soccer

An unstoppable left-winger at his best, Hazard’s journey in soccer was filled with joy, laughter, and, in the end, disappointment. Between 2008 and 2012, the Belgium icon scored 50 goals and claimed 53 assists in 193 matches for Lille, drawing interest from some of the most decorated clubs in Europe. Hazard, however, had his heart set on Chelsea, and he jumped at the opportunity to sign for them.

Hazard became an instant hit at Stamford Bridge, winning everyone over with his sublime work on the ball and excellent interpersonal relationships. He spent seven trophy-laden years in west London, scoring 110 times and claiming 92 assists in 352 matches. Hazard helped the Pensioners to two Premier League titles and two Europa League trophies, among other honors. His scintillating displays in the 2014-15 Premier League season saw him win the PFA Player Of The Year Award.

It’s crazy what injuries can do to your career. One day you’re making a €100m+ move to Real Madrid, few years later you’re retiring at 32. Best to remember Eden Hazard’s by his time at Chelsea, one of the all time Premier League greats. pic.twitter.com/xqYWjeDEm3 — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) October 10, 2023

In 2019, Hazard sealed his dream move to Real Madrid, with Los Blancos splurging a whopping €115 million ($121.75 million) to get him on their books. Unfortunately, the move went as badly as possible for both parties.

Hazard suffered multiple injuries during his Real Madrid stay, which kept him from featuring regularly for the All-Whites. Madrid, meanwhile, were forced to make do without their most expensive player, one who was signed to take the mantle from Cristiano Ronaldo. So, after four disappointing seasons, during which Hazard just scored seven times in 76 appearances, Madrid terminated his contract, allowing him to leave as a free agent.

Hazard Was One Of The Best Players Of His Generation

In full flight, Hazard was a sight for sore eyes. He could dribble past even the best defenses, had the ability to pick out passes, and scored goals that very few could fathom. His chapter at the Santiago Bernabeu was disappointing at best, but it should not keep us from celebrating the magic he conjured throughout his time with Lille, Chelsea, and Belgium.

It was a pleasure seeing Hazard on the pitch and we hope his next chapter is just as eventful.

Happy retirement, Eden Hazard!