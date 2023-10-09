Soccer

Fabrizio Romano Claims Mauricio Pochettino Wanted To Make An Example Out Of Chelsea Star

Sushan Chakraborty
Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino wanted to send a message to his players through the Noni Madueke suspension. Romano, however, added that everything was fine between the player and manager.

Noni Madueke Was Suspended For Leagues Cup Clash

Chelsea manager Pochettino left Madueke out of his squad for the Carabao Cup third-round clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on September 27. The Argentine manager took the bold step after a video emerged of the attacker partying with his friends while he was out injured.

Pochettino has since reinstated the 20-year-old winger, with him getting the opportunity to play a few minutes in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Fulham on Premier League Matchday 7.

Pochettino Wanted To Make An Example Out Of Chelsea Starlet, Claims Romano

In his Daily Briefing column, Romano said that Madueke’s suspension was a clear statement from Pochettino, with the manager showing that he would not tolerate a lack of seriousness.

The Italian journalist said:

I wanted to touch on the situation with Chelsea and Noni Madueke. Mauricio Pochettino was not happy with the video that emerged showing Madueke partying with friends. The manager mentioned this in public, but also in private at Cobham – he had direct conversations with Madueke to make it clear that he wants his players to be super serious.

We know it’s not been an easy start to the season for Chelsea, so especially when things are not going well on the pitch, Pochettino wants to see that his players are more than serious. This was the message to Madueke, and the player understood – he’s a smart guy and Pochettino was happy with his reaction.”

Romano added that Madueke’s response to the suspension was positive and there were no hard feelings between the player and his coach.

He added:

Pochettino also wanted to use this as a message to all his players, not just Madueke. He wants his players to be serious and 100% focused on Chelsea. Everything is now fine between Pochettino and Madueke, he’s a smart player and he took it well. Now he’s back in the squad and there are no issues.

Since joining the club in January, the 21-year-old has played 16 games for Chelsea in all competitions, scoring twice. His contract with the club expires in June 2030.

