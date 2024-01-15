NFL

Eagles Injury Report: A.J. Brown (knee) will not play in the wildcard round for Philadelphia on Monday

Zach Wolpin
Ahead of the 2022 season, the Eagles traded with the Titans for WR A.J. Brown. The 26-year-old was formerly a 2nd-round pick by Tennessee back in 2019. Brown has continued to develop into a legitimate WR1 and has built a solid connection with Jalen Hurts. In Philadelphia’s last game, Brown suffered a knee injury in the first quarter vs. the New York Giants. 

He never returned to the game and was not at practice this past week. Not a great sign for the Eagles offensively who have been struggling over their last six games. Brown will not be available tonight for the Eagles. However, there is a chance he can return next week if the Eagles make the divisional round. The Eagles will have to get past the Buccaneers without their three-time Pro Bowl WR.

No A.J. Brown for the Eagles on Monday night as the 26-year-old is out with a knee injury


After crumbling at the end of their 2023 regular season, the Eagles made it to the playoffs as the fifth seed. They lost the chance to have a home game in the opening round. Instead, Philadelphia will be on the road to face the Buccaneers. The Eagles have some key injuries heading into this wildcard matchup, including Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown. Philadelphia will be without his production for their Monday night matchup vs, the Bucs.

In 17 regular season games, Brown had 106 catches, 1,456 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns. That kind of production will be hard to replace for the Eagles. Against the Bucs earlier this season, Brown had nine catches for 131 yards in a win vs. Tampa Bay. Without him on Monday. the Eagles will turn to DeVonta Smith as their WR1 vs. the Buccaneers. He had 81 catches for 1,066 yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

Eagles’ starting QB Jale Hurts is dealing with an injury as well. He’s had a like week throwing the ball after injuring the middle finger on his right hand vs. New York in Week 18. Hurts will be without his top WR target, A.J. Brown. Instead, the Eagles will turn to their WR depth and look for Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Julio Jones to be big-time playmakers. Some Eagles fans even think special teams ace Britain Covey to get some work as the slow WR. Expect to see Philadel[hia take advantage of their 12 personnel and use two tight ends more often than not. The Eagles are favored (-3) on the road vs. Tampa Bay.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
