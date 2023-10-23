Two 5-1 teams met last night when the Dolphins were in Philadelphia to face the Eagles. Miami’s high-powered offense was held in check by the Eagles in Week 7. They scored 10 points themselves and were lucky to have a defensive touchdown. Tua Tagovailoa was held in check with 216 passing yards, his lowest total in 2023.

Philly won 31-17 vs. Miami, but they left some points on the board. Jalen Hurts lost a fumble and had a pic six vs. the Dolphins. That was not enough to stop all the Eagles’ talent on offense. Over his last five games, WR A.J. Brown has made NFL history with his dominant play. He’s tied for the longest streak in league history with five straight games over 125+ receiving yards. It’s been a dominant stretch of games for the 26-year-old.

A.J. Brown has been on an incredibly historic five-game stretch for the Philadelphia Eagles

A historic run for AJ Brown 🦅 pic.twitter.com/Ls0Gl8dOMA — NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2023



There is no question who Jalen Hurts’ favorite target is through seven games this season. A.J. Brown is leading the team in catches (52), receiving yards (809), and receiving touchdowns (3) in 2023. The next closest receiver, DeVonta Smith, has just 383 yards. Brown has been a reliable and consistent target for Hurts and the Eagles. A big reason why they are 6-1. Over his last five contests, A.J. Brown has put up these impressive numbers.

Week 3: nine catches for 131 receiving yards

Week 4: nine catches for 175 receiving yards and two touchdowns

Week 5: six catches for 127 receiving yards

Week 6: seven catches for 131 receiving yards

Week 7: ten catches for 137 receiving yards and one touchdown

His five straight games with 125+ receiving yards tie Brown with Pat Studstill and Calvin Johnson. If Brown can have 125+ vs. the Commanders in Week 8, that record would become his. He’s already had a game with 175 receiving yards vs. Washington this season. The Eagles have talent all over the field and last night their passing offense was running through Brown. He had five more catches and 10 more targets than the next closest Philly receiver.

At this rate, Brown is one pace to shatter his previous career-high of receiving yards in a single season. In his first season with the Eagles in 2022, Brown had a career-high (1,496) yards. He averaged (88.0) yards per game in 2022. This season, the two-time Pro Bowler is averaging (115.6) yards per game. That puts him on track to have just under 2,000 receiving yards in 2023. We’ll have to see if Brown can keep up that kind of production for the Eagles.