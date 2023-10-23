NFL

Eagles’ A.J. Brown made NFL history on SNF vs. the Dolphins as he continues his dominant 2023 campaign

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
A.J. Brown Eagles Kelly green pic
A.J. Brown Eagles Kelly green pic

Two 5-1 teams met last night when the Dolphins were in Philadelphia to face the Eagles. Miami’s high-powered offense was held in check by the Eagles in Week 7. They scored 10 points themselves and were lucky to have a defensive touchdown. Tua Tagovailoa was held in check with 216 passing yards, his lowest total in 2023. 

Philly won 31-17 vs. Miami, but they left some points on the board. Jalen Hurts lost a fumble and had a pic six vs. the Dolphins. That was not enough to stop all the Eagles’ talent on offense. Over his last five games, WR A.J. Brown has made NFL history with his dominant play. He’s tied for the longest streak in league history with five straight games over 125+ receiving yards. It’s been a dominant stretch of games for the 26-year-old.

A.J. Brown has been on an incredibly historic five-game stretch for the Philadelphia Eagles


There is no question who Jalen Hurts’ favorite target is through seven games this season. A.J. Brown is leading the team in catches (52), receiving yards (809), and receiving touchdowns (3) in 2023. The next closest receiver, DeVonta Smith, has just 383 yards. Brown has been a reliable and consistent target for Hurts and the Eagles. A big reason why they are 6-1. Over his last five contests, A.J. Brown has put up these impressive numbers.

  • Week 3: nine catches for 131 receiving yards 
  • Week 4: nine catches for 175 receiving yards and two touchdowns 
  • Week 5: six catches for 127 receiving yards 
  • Week 6: seven catches for 131 receiving yards 
  • Week 7: ten catches for 137 receiving yards and one touchdown 

His five straight games with 125+ receiving yards tie Brown with Pat Studstill and Calvin Johnson. If Brown can have 125+ vs. the Commanders in Week 8, that record would become his. He’s already had a game with 175 receiving yards vs. Washington this season. The Eagles have talent all over the field and last night their passing offense was running through Brown. He had five more catches and 10 more targets than the next closest Philly receiver.

At this rate, Brown is one pace to shatter his previous career-high of receiving yards in a single season. In his first season with the Eagles in 2022, Brown had a career-high (1,496) yards. He averaged (88.0) yards per game in 2022. This season, the two-time Pro Bowler is averaging (115.6) yards per game. That puts him on track to have just under 2,000 receiving yards in 2023. We’ll have to see if Brown can keep up that kind of production for the Eagles.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
A.J. Brown Eagles Kelly green pic
NFL

LATEST Eagles’ A.J. Brown made NFL history on SNF vs. the Dolphins as he continues his dominant 2023 campaign

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  28min
Christian McCaffrey 49ers pic
NFL
49ers vs Vikings Betting Offer With Bovada: Get $750 In MNF NFL Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  4h

The 49ers vs Vikings betting offer with Bovada will get you up to $750 in MNF NFL free bets. Just join today, ahead of the match, and you can also…

rsz christian mccaffrey hurdle cardinals kei trel clark 49ers e1696195140448
NFL
How To Bet On San Francisco 49ers @ Minnesota Vikings In California – CA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  4h

You can bet on San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings in California ahead of tonight’s big Monday Night Football, by joining up with the top CA sports betting site featured…

1751092796.0
NFL
Dolphins News: Mike McDaniel Hints At Poor Officiating In Game vs Eagles On Sunday Night
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  8h
cst.brightspotcdn
NFL
Bears News: Matt Eberflus Wins In Battle Of Hot Seat Head Coaches
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  16h
NFL Betting Offers For Week 4
NFL
How To Bet On NFL Week 7 In ANY US State – Best USA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Oct 22 2023
rsz dalvin cook 091223
NFL
New York Jets Rumors: The Dalvin Cook Experiment Has Been A Failure
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 21 2023
Arrow to top