Each-Way Horse Racing Tip | Catterick Best Bet, Tues 2nd Aug

See our each-way tip today, which comes at Catterick races today. Their 6-race card starts at 2.10pm and runs till 4.45pm. See below what our value horse racing each-way tip of the day is from the races at Catterick on Tuesday and why we’ve picked out this horse.



Each-Way Horse Racing Tip Of The Day at Windsor Races – Tuesday 2nd August

3.15 Catterick: MISSCARLETT (e/w) @ 11/1 with 10Bet

Been running over the sticks so heads here fit and well. Back on the grass here today and on a low mark of just 47 makes him interesting. The Philip Kirby yard are also in great form at the moment and this 8 year-old mare will get her ground as loves the quicker surfaces.

Doesn’t look a great race outside the John Quinn horse (Haven Lady) and jockey PJ McDonald is a further plus in the saddle.

Back today’s each-way horse racing best bet with 10Bet @ 11/1 for £5 e/w and it will return £60.00 if it wins (click the bet slip below), Plus, why not work out what today’s horse racing each-way selection could win by using our Each-way bet calculator for free?

Each-Way Betting Explained

An each-way bet is split into two parts

A win bet

A place bet

Therefore, if you are placing an each-way bet on a horse race your total stake will be split equally into two bets – half your stake will be wagered on the horse to win and the other half on the horse to be placed.

Winning a horse race is fairly self-explanatory, but the ‘place’ part means the horse will need to finish either 1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th (this depends on the type of race and how many runners are in it) – you can see the industry standard each-way place terms here

Number of Runners:

1 – 4 runners – No Places – Win Only bet

5 – 7 runners – 1/4 Odds – 1st & 2nd place only

8+ runners – 1/5 odds – 1st, 2nd and 3rd place

12 – 15 runners (handicap races only) – 1/4 odds – 1st, 2nd and 3rd place

16+ runners (handicap races only) – 1/4 odds – 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th place

Shop Around The Bookmakers For Enchanced Each-way Place Terms

Yes, the above place terms are the set industry standard but with bookmakers competing for your business all the time, then many will offer enhanced place terms of their own.

This means, some bookmakers might offer places outside the top three or four places in certain races. These are more common in the big field handicap races – like the Grand National – and can often see the place terms paid out on horses that finish 5th, 6th, 7th or even 8th in the race.

How To Place An Each-way Bet In Horse Racing

You can see from the example screen shot below that all bookmakers will have an ‘Each-way (EW)’ tick box on their bet slips. Simply tick this e/w box and this will lock that horse in as an each-way selection.

You will notice that in the example below the £5 stake then becomes doubled (£10) – meaning you will have £5 on the horse to win and £5 on the horse to be placed.

