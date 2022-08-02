We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

On Tuesday, 2 August, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens tipsters is Come On Du Berlais. She makes her bow over obstacles in the 2m maiden hurdle at Roscommon this evening (7:30). Gordon Elliott’s filly appeals as a bit of value at attractive 11/4 odds here.

168 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Representing a powerful Irish horse racing stable, Come On Du Berlais has seen some of her bumper form franked. It’s interesting that connections switch her to hurdles. This four-year-old daughter of Saint Des Saints is thus our horse racing NAP of the Day this Tuesday.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Come On Du Berlais win?

Over the last five seasons, it has paid to follow Cullentra House runners at Roscommon. If we had back all of Elliott’s charges blind on the top betting sites in the UK, then it they would’ve yielded £4.23 profit off a £1 level stake. The yard also has a 29 per cent strike rate at this track during the current campaign.

In Come On Du Berlais, Elliott has a filly out of the same dam as Grade A handicap hurdle winner Hearts Are Trumps. She hasn’t been out of the first two in three bumper starts in the UK. Although chinned close home by a 40/1 shot and denied half-a-length in the first of those at Ayr, that horse racing result and form has been advertised by the third, Zumbi, who won next time out on his hurdles debut.

Come On Du Berlais built on that racecourse debut effort when going one better at Kelso next time out. Sean Bowen never really got serious in the saddle and she scored by 2 3/4 lengths. Conceding 10lb to debutant Carrigeen Kampala at Newton Abbot last time out proved a tough ask but the weights are now in her favour here.

Race terms favour today’s horse racing NAP at Roscommon

Now getting 10lb from main market rival High City Roller, that may explain overnight support on horse racing betting sites for Come On Du Berlais. Elliott’s stable jockey Jack Kennedy now takes the ride for the first time on her Irish debut. He has a 24 per cent career strike rate around Roscommon and backing him blind there would see punters in front.

With Come On Du Berlais from the family of National Hunt superstar Denman, she just had to be our horse racing NAP of the Day for 2 August. A £10 punt on her with 888Sport returns £37.50 if she makes a winning hurdles debut. New customers who join and place such a wager qualify for £40 in bonuses with more info below…

530 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

Here are all the details on that new customer betting offer with 888Sport. It’s a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal available to any SportsLens readers who don’t already have an account with this online bookie.

Join 888Sport using promo code 30FB, then deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets like PayPal, Paysafecard, Skrill, MuchBetter and Neteller because these payment options just aren’t compatible with unlocking the bonus.

After new customers fund their account, put ona £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP of the Day meets that. Once the wager settles, new customers get 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Other terms and conditions apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Wager a tenner on our top horse racing bet today and new customers receive £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus that £10 casino bonus. Claim the offer now by following these six simple steps:

New customers join 888Sport using promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Put on a £10+ qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) After this settles, receive 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

902 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day

Here are all of the latest daily horse racing betting tips available on SportsLens: