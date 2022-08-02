Horse Racing Tips Today: Tuesday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps this afternoon, with three meetings from England, one from west of the border in Wales and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Tuesday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Ffos Las and Catterick get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Roscommon, Kempton and Chelmsford get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.25pm at Ffos Las, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.50pm at Kempton.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Ffos Las and one from Catterick, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites. Here at SportsLens we have a plethora of horse racing tips each and every day, so be sure not to miss them by clicking this link!

Horse racing bets & tips today: Ffos Las, Catterick, Roscommon, Kempton and Chelmsford

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the five meetings today!

NAP – PSYCHE @ 5/1 with Bet UK – 1.25 Ffos Las

Our NAP of the day comes from the opening race of the afternoon over in Wales at Ffos Las Racecourse, where we have selected Psyche to win this Class 4 Handicap over 12 furlongs for the Gordon team.

This 5-year-old gelding comes here in excellent form, with two wins and two second place finishes in his last four starts. Those two wins have come back-to-back in both Class 5 and 6 company, so today’s task is a little harder but we think Psyche will most definitely be up for the task.

Has won off a mark of 10st 7lbs, so today’s run of four pounds lighter than that is most definitely achievable for Psyche. Looks a decent bet at a good price to make it a hat-trick of wins.

NEXT BEST – PURPLE REIGN @ 13/2 with Bet UK – 4.15 Catterick



Our Nest Best bet of the day comes from the racing at Catterick, where we have sided with Purple Reign in the penultimate race of the meeting for trainer Ed Dunlop in this Class 6 Handicap over the 1m4f13y trip.

This 3-year-old comes here fresh off the back of two great runs at Wolverhampton and Chepstow respectively. Purple Reign won last time out in a Class 6 Handicap at Chepstow, running well and staying on to win by over a length. Change of jockey as Ben Cutis who has ridden him several times has opted for Thunder Flash in this one, who is the favourite.

Here at SportsLens we think the weight Purple Reign runs off and how well he has performed in this past few months will be enough to get him over the line, and that Ben Curtis has chosen the wrong horse to ride here today.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Open only to new BetUK.com players. Aged 18 or over. Opt-in required by depositing via the “My Offers” page and placing a qualifying bet. Offer is available on mobile browser and desktop only. Offer must be activated and qualifying bet must be made within 7 days of registration. Only bets with minimum odds of 1.5 qualify for this promotion. Qualifying bet must be a bet of at least £10. Void, cashed out, or partially cashed out bets do not qualify for this promotion. Once the qualifying bet settles 3x £10 free bets will be awarded. Free bets must be used on bets with 4 or more selections. Each selection must be at odds of 1.3 or greater. 7 day expiry.

Other Horse Racing Tips

Placepot Tips – Tuesday 2nd August

Each-Way Betting Tip – Tuesday 2nd August

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips – Tuesday 2nd August

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips

Daily Horse Racing Betting Tips

Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

If you want to back our tips or you are looking for some new bookmakers to place your bets, why not sign up to one of the best horse racing betting sites by clicking this link? Here at SportsLens we have some exclusive sign up offers and free bets for you, so don’t miss out!

Additionally, want to see how much you could win backing our various tipsters’ tips? Why not check out our new horse racing bet calculator which is completely free to use!

Check out all of our selections across the five meetings in the UK and Ireland on Tuesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Ffos Las, Catterick, Roscommon, Kempton and Chelmsford on Tuesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 32 races:

Ffos Las Horse Racing Tips

1.25 Psyche (NB) @ 5/1 with Bet UK

1.55 Lord Bertie @ 6/5 with Bet UK

2.30 Profound Alexander @ 6/1 with Bet UK

3.00 Eye Of The Water @ 17/2 with Bet UK

3.30 Night Bear @ 11/2 with Bet UK

4.00 Willingly @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Catterick Horse Racing Tips

2.10 Bowland Prince @ 16/1 with Bet UK

2.45 Mayson Mount @ 7/2 with Bet UK

3.15 Haven Lady @ 11/4 with Bet UK

3.45 Quercus @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.15 Purple Reign (NAP) @ 13/2 with Bet UK

4.45 Golden Gal @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Roscommon Horse Racing Tips

5.25 Influential Lady @ 13/2 with Bet UK

5.55 Miss Us O @ 7/2 with Bet UK

6.25 Krujers Girl @ 13/2 with Bet UK

7.00 Golden Armour @ 7/1 with Bet UK

7.30 Come On Du Berlais @ 7/4 with Bet UK

8.00 Lessofdnegativity @ 6/1 with Bet UK

8.30 Resilient Front @ 10/3 with Bet UK

Kempton Horse Racing Tips

5.50 Zakram @ 15/8 with Bet UK

6.20 Ferrari Queen @ 8/11 with Bet UK

6.50 Delirious Dream @ 6/4 with Bet UK

7.20 Stunt Game @ 11/2 with Bet UK

7.50 Prop Forward @ 3/1 with Bet UK

8.20 Beauen Arrows @ 7/1 with Bet UK

8.50 Gavlar @ 18/1 with Bet UK

Chelmsford Horse Racing Tips

5.40 Hurricane Kiko @ 11/8 with Bet UK

6.10 Grance Angel @ 11/4 with Bet UK

6.40 Easy With Aces @ 11/2 with Bet UK

7.10 Oriental Art @ 7/1 with Bet UK

7.40 Twentysharesofgrey @ 5/1 with Bet UK

8.10 Gossamer Silk @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change