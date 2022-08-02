Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Tuesday Picks – August 2nd

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew heads to the evening all-weather meetings at Kempton and Chelmsford for two bets on Tuesday, August 2nd. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

229 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Copied Copy Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

CHELMSFORD 7.10

ORIENTAL ART (system – Archipenko, turf to all-weather switch)

Progeny of the sire Archipenko have a superior strike-rate on the all-weather compared to turf and they often make good bets when switching from grass to synthetics. Had we backed them all blind we’d have won 36 of our 268 bets (13.3% strike-rate) and made a profit of £22.48. The strike-rate improves to 32% for those who finished first or second last time out (15 from 47, +£17.37) and ORIENTAL ART, runner-up at Brighton last time, looks interesting now back on Polytrack for the first time since his neck second at Lingfield last summer. He runs off the same mark tonight.

KEMPTON 7.20

AL KHAZNEH (system – Saeed Bin Suroor, all-weather nurseries)

AL KHAZNEH has finished second in his three starts to date but he’s been gelded since June’s odds-on flop at Brighton and that, along with first-time cheekpieces and the switch to nursery company, can help him to get off the mark tonight. Saeed Bin Surroor is 23 from 56 in all-weather nurseries (41.1% strike-rate) for a profit of £31.10 to a £1 level stake at SP. Those switching from turf had a 16 from 32 record (+£34.83).

110 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Copied Copy Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

Other Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips

Today’s Placepot Tips

Daily Each-Way Betting Tip

Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips

Daily Horse Racing Betting Tips

Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

Deposit £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets with SBK

This is how to get £30 in free bets with SBK:

Download SBK and sign up using promo code SBS22 Deposit at least £10 using a Debit Card card or Trustly Receive £30 in free bets that can be used on any SBK market

Full Terms and Conditions

Deposit at least £10 in a single amount to get £30 in free bets. Free bets will appear in your promo balance, have no monetary value and are non-withdrawable. These can be placed on all sports in denominations of £10, £20 or £30.

If your free bet is settled as a win, the winnings will be added to your withdrawal balance. Should a free bet be used on a selection that has been voided, then the stake will be returned. Free bets that haven’t been used expire 90 days after they being credited.

This promotion is only open to new users making their first deposit by Debit card or Trustly. Deposits via Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or a virtual/prepaid card include Monzo won’t qualify.

Offer limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer. The offer can only be redeemed by residents of UK, Ireland and Malta only, who sign up and deposit between 16:00 BST on 26th July 2022 and 16:00 GMT on 31st October 2022.

Related