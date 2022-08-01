2022 Prix Rothschild Betting Tip & Entries | Saffron Beach To Shine

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The 2022 Prix Rothschild (Group One) is the big standout horse race this midweek as a decent field head to Deauville racecourse in France on Tuesday (2nd Aug). Trainer Aidan O’Brien has won the race twice 2017 and is represented again – this time with the Ryan Moore-ridden Tenebrism, but we are taking their horse on! You can see our Prix Rothschild best bet below.



DID YOU KNOW? All of the last 10 Prix Rothschild winners were aged 3 or 4 years-old



When Is The 2022 Prix Rothschild?

The Prix Rothschild is a Group One race run over one mile for 3+ year-old filly and mares.

🕙Time: 2:33pm

📅Date: Tuesday 2nd August 2022

🏇Racecourse: Deauville

💰 Winner: £144,050

📺 TV: Sky Racing

Seven Head To Post For 2022 Prix Rothschild

We’ve just the seven runners for the 2022 Prix Rothschild, but with entries from France, Ireland and England it’s an international affair.

1. KENNELLA @ SP with BoyleSports

Trainer/Jockey: N Caullery / Stephane Pasquier

Draw: 4

Age: 4

Form: 24-571

Listed winner at Deauville last time out over a mile, but was last of 7 behind Saffron Beach in the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, so has a fair bit of ground to make up on that one (beaten 6 1/2 lengths).

2. PEARLS GALORE @ SP with BoyleSports

Trainer/Jockey: P Tworney / W J Lee

Draw: 6

Age: 5

Form: 26-112

Irish raider that certainly has the form to go well. Second in the G1 Matron Stakes and Prix de la Foret last season and returned last month with a solid second in the G2 Minstrel Stakes at the Curragh over 7f. Step back up to a mile will suit and regular rider Billy Lee makes the trip over. Only niggle is that he’s a 5 year-old and ALL of the last 10 winners have been aged 3 or 4.

3. SAFFRON BEACH @ SP with BoyleSports

Trainer/Jockey: Jane Chapple-Hyam / William Buick

Draw: 7

Age: 4

Form: 011-41

Sole UK raider but comes here with a massive chance after winning the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot in June by an impressive 3 1/2 lengths. Also saw off last year’s winner of this race – Mother Earth – in the G1 Kingdom Of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes last October. Being a 4 year-old does have to give 7lbs away to the 3 year-olds, but is a high-class performer and also has William Buick riding, who has won this race twice before and is also 2-from-2 on this Chapple-Hyam filly.

4. GOLDISTYLE @ SP with BoyleSports

Trainer/Jockey: C Laffon-Parias / Mayime Guyon

Draw: 2

Age: 4

Form: 472-14

Represents the Goldikova connections that won this race four times with that horse between (2008-2011). Not quite in the same league as that prolific-winning mare though, having only won at Listed level to date. Last seen running third (G3) at Chantilly in June, so more also needed based on that effort, plus draw 2 might not be ideal with 8 of the last 10 winners have been drawn in stalls 3 or higher.

5. SIBILA SPAIN @ SP with BoyleSports

Trainer/Jockey: Christopher Head / Aurelien Lemaitre

Draw: 1

Age: 4

Form: 17-415

Trained by Christopher Head – son of Freddy – who won this race 5 times in the past. This 4 year-old was a G2 winner at Saint-Cloud in May and has won 4 of her 9 career starts. But is yet to record a success at the highest-level (2 tries), with her most recent run a well-beaten 5th (of 5) in the G1 Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket.

6. MALAVATH @ SP with BoyleSports

Trainer/Jockey: F-H Graffard / Christophe Soumillon

Draw: 5

Age: 3

Form: 12-105

One of just two 3 year-olds in the race so gets a handy 7lbs from the older runners. Ridden by Christophe Soumillon, who has won this race twice before, so has plenty of experience in the saddle. Looks, however, to have a bit to find with the main players after running 10th in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket in May and last seen finishing just 5th in a G3 at Longchamp. On a plus, is 1-from-1 at Deauville, but her best form has also been with a fair bit of cut in the ground.

7. TENEBRISM @ SP with BoyleSports

Trainer/Jockey: Ryan Moore / AP O’Brien

Draw: 3

Age: 3

Form: 11-841

Will be very popular coming from the powerful Aidan O’Brien yard and ridden by Ryan Moore – the pair have teamed up to win this race twice since 2017. This 3 year-old filly also gets the handy age allowance (7lbs) and comes here having won at the track when taking the G1 Prix Jean Prat over 7f last month. She’s won 3 of her 5 career starts and being lightly-raced should have more to give, but the concern is the step back up in trip. She’s tried this 1m distance twice this season and been well beaten both times.

Saffron Beach Is Our Prix Rothschild Betting Tip

Tenebrism and Pearls Galore are big players from the Emerald Isle. However, despite the former coming from last year’s winning yard (Aidan O’Brien) he’s got a bit to prove over this 1m trip, while with ALL of the last 10 winners aged 3 or 4 the other Irish raider – Pearls Galore – is overlooked too.

The home challenge will be spearheaded by Malavath, Sibila Spain, Goldistyle and Kennella, but the first three-named have something to answer based on recent runs, while Kennella, despite winning well last time, is up a fair bit in grade.

So, that leaves us with SAFFRON BEACH @ SP with BoyleSports as the safe call. This proven Group One winner was super-impressive in winning the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot in June and on that form will be hard to beat. Yes, she has to give 7lbs away to Tenebrism, but being a past winner over this mile trip, jockey William Buick can make full use of that stamina.

She’s also now won three of her last four starts and also 50% of her 10 career outings. Buick is yet to lose a race on the filly (2-from-2), so it’s also significant he’s making the trip over to France to ride this Jane Chapple-Hyam 4 year-old.

Prix Rothschild Trends – Find The Best Profile Past On Past Winners

10/10 – Aged 3 or 4 years-old (5 each)

9/10 – Returned 11/2 or shorter in the betting

8/10 – Drawn in stall 3 or higher

5/10 – Winning favourites

2/10 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien

2/10 – Ridden by Ryan Moore

2/10 – Ridden by William Buick

Recent Prix Rothschild Winners

2021 – MOTHER EARTH (19/10 fav)

2020 – WATCH ME (7/10 fav)

2019 – LAURENS (9/5 fav)

2018 – WITH YOU (8/5 fav)

2017 – ROLY POLY (16/5)

2016 – QEMAH (11/4)

2015 – AMAZING MARIA (11/2)

2014 – ESOTERIQUE (12/1)

2013 – ELUSIVE KATE (5/2 fav)

2012 – ELUSIVE KATE (9/4)

Watch Mother Earth Winning The 2021 Prix Rothschild

