La Liga giants Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing a right-back in the upcoming transfer windows. The Blaugrana wanted to sign Joao Cancelo in the summer, but the Portuguese defender ultimately opted to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. Following this setback, the club has identified Oscar Mingueza and Joshua Kimmich as potential targets.

Barcelona has been struggling with the right-back position since Dani Alves left the club for Juventus in July 2016. Over the last eight years, the club has tried many solutions, including giving Alves another shot. However, they have yet to find a long-term solution.

Last season, Barcelona signed Cancelo on a season-long loan from Manchester City. The Portugal international played 42 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring four times and providing five assists. Cancelo liked his time at Barca and expressed his desire to move to the club permanently. Initially, the club did not capitalize on his interest, which allowed Saudi side Al-Hilal to swoop in and prize him away.

Currently, Barcelona has Jules Kounde filling in at right-back, and the Frenchman has done an admirable job playing out of position. Hector Fort is waiting in the wings to fill in, but the 18-year-old has yet to make his senior-team debut.

Barcelona Identify Oscar Mingueza and Joshua Kimmich As Targets

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Derportivo, Barca wants to sign a natural and reliable right-back as soon as possible and has zeroed in on Celta Vigo’s Mingueza and Bayern Munich’s Kimmich.

Mingueza, who left Barcelona for Celta Vigo in July 2022, sees his contract with the Galician club expire in June 2026. However, Barca has the option to bring him back for a mere €9 million ($9.9 million) fee. Additionally, the Blaugrana has already secured 50% of Mingueza’s economic rights. The 25-year-old La Masia graduate has played 68 games for Celta in all competitions, scoring four times and providing six assists.

Kimmich, on the other hand, is a considerably more high-profile option. The Germany international can not only play at right-back but he is equally comfortable playing in the middle of the park. Flick has coached Kimmich during their time together at Bayern and with the German national team, so the defender would not have trouble fitting into the system. Kimmich sees his Bayern contract expire in June 2025, meaning there is a possibility that he could join the Catalan outfit as a free agent next summer.

Kimmich, 29, has played 393 games for Bayern in all competitions, scoring 42 times and providing 104 assists.