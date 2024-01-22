Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has played down comparisons with five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, saying he would not have had two consecutive braces had it not been for his supportive teammates.

Dusan Vlahovic Attains Feat That Cristiano Ronaldo Could Not At Juventus

Shocking the world, Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Serie A giants Juventus in a massive €117 million ($127.4 million) move in July 2018. He spent the next three years of his career at the Allianz Stadium, scoring 101 goals and providing 22 assists in 134 matches in all competitions.

Although he became the quickest in Juventus’ history to reach 100 goals, his spell in Turin is not considered as successful as his spells at Real Madrid or Manchester United (1st spell). Ronaldo helped the Bianconeri to two Serie A titles and one Coppa Italia, but he could not propel them to UEFA Champions League glory.

Surprisingly, Ronaldo also never scored consecutive braces during this three-year stay at Juventus. Vlahovic, meanwhile, has not been nearly as prolific as the 38-year-old but scored his second consecutive brace as Juventus picked up a straightforward 3-0 win over Lecce on Sunday night (January 21). After the game, many started comparing the Serbian to the Al-Nassr superstar, but Vlahovic was quick to shoot the suggestions down.

‘Calm’ Vlahovic Claims Ronaldo Comparisons Are Unnecessary

Discussing Ronaldo comparisons on DAZN, Vlahovic asked everyone not to “overdo” it and thanked his teammates instead. The 23-year-old said (via GOAL):

“Let’s not overdo it, I’m happy because I helped the team. I wouldn’t have done my brace without the team. I thank my comrades, let’s continue like this.”

He also discussed whether he felt nervous playing for a club of Juventus’ stature.

Vlahovic added:

“I am always calm. In the field, you can see emotions, but it is not that things disturb me. We managed to win against a tough opponent, on a tough field where they had not lost for some time. An important victory for us and the team, especially because we did not concede a goal.”

The former Fiorentina striker, who has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Arsenal, and Chelsea, has been in fine form this season. Playing 19 matches in Serie A, Vlahovic has scored 11 times and provided two assists.