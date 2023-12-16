Will the Drake curse strike again? The Canadian rapper recently shared his $250k bet on Leon Edwards to win by KO vs Colby Covington at UFC 296 on Saturday.

There’s no doubt Drake has ‘Deep Pockets‘ and he’s bidding to increase his wealth by a significant sum at UFC 296, backing Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards to send Colby Covington to sleep in their welterweight title fight.

The 37-year-old shared his bet on Instagram earlier this week, where he placed $250,000 on Edwards by KO – which would pay an incredible $1.2 million if it won at odds of +380.

Drake has become notorious for his gambling habits in recent years, especially after partnering with crypto casino Stake. He’s dabbled in boxing, UFC, NBA, NFL, MLB, F1 and more.

Numerous outlets have reported that the rapper has wagered over $1 billion on the platform and he doesn’t look to be stopping any time soon.

What Is The Drake Curse?

The ‘Drake curse’ has become a well talked about prospect as numerous teams and athletes have lost sporting events after either coming into contact with him or being backed by him.

Drake lost $400,000 when he backed Jake Paul to beat Tommy Fury by KO in their bout earlier this year and lost another $1 million when Argentina failed to win the World Cup in normal time in 2022.

In March 2022, he lost $275,000 after betting on Jorge Masvidal to beat Covington at UFC 272 in Las Vegas. If Leon Edwards doesn’t get the job done by KO, Drake is looking at yet another burn thanks to ‘Chaos.’

He lost $427,000 when Charles Oliveira beat Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 but it hasn’t been all defeats for the ‘God’s Plan’ star. He won an incredible $1 million when Israel Adesanya beat Jared Cannonier later that year.

“Head shot please and thank you,” wrote Drake to Edwards.