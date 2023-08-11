Soccer

“Did I realize I was wrong? Yes” – Jurgen Klopp Admits Pogba Mistake After Liverpool’s Record-Breaking Caicedo Bid

Sushan Chakraborty
Having been branded a hypocrite, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he was wrong to react so harshly to Paul Pogba’s Manchester United transfer in 2016. The German’s comments came after he confirmed that the Reds had agreed terms with Brighton & Hove Albion over the transfer of Moises Caicedo.

Klopp vouched to leave football before making £100 million bid

Following Pogba’s £89 million ($113.16 million) transfer to Manchester United in 2016, Klopp claimed that he would never splurge £100 million ($127.15 million) on a single player. He said (via GOAL):

“If you bring one player in for £100m and he gets injured, then it all goes through the chimney. The day that this is football, I’m not in a job anymore, because the game is about playing together. Other clubs can go out and spend more money and collect top players. I want to do it differently. I would even do it differently if I could spend that money.”

Liverpool complete £110 million ($140m) Caicedo transfer

According to reports, Liverpool have seen their British-record £110 million ($140m) bid accepted for Brighton’s holding midfielder Caicedo. The Merseysider’s latest purchase decision has landed Klopp in an awkward situation, with many calling him a hypocrite for making a British-record bid after criticizing United’s decision to sign Pogba.

Speaking to the press ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League opener against Chelsea on Sunday (August 13), Klopp admitted he was wrong to judge Pogba’s transfer but added that soccer had changed a lot since. He said:

“Everything changed. Do I like it? No. Did I realize I was wrong? Yes. That’s the way it goes.

“Saudi Arabia will not help with that. In the end, we have to try and make sure we get the best possible team together. 50% will like it and 50% won’t. We are trying to bring together the best squad for us. We cannot just point at players and bring them in, there is a lot of work to do. Sometimes one door closes and another opens up. If people want to throw my quotes from five years ago, no problem. I realize I was wrong.”

The 19-time Premier League winners have reportedly outbid Premier League rivals Chelsea to get access to Caicedo. The player, however, is yet to put pen to paper.

