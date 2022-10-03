Countries
Denver Broncos Stud Running Back Out for the Season

Denver Broncos Stud Running Back Out for the Season

Updated

2 hours ago

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
javonte williams

Denver Broncos second year running back Javonte Williams suffered a season ending knee injury tearing two major knee ligaments.

The former North Carolina Tar Heel was set to have a breakout season after an above average rookie year. Broncos fans who were patiently waiting for a true breakout will now have to wait at least another year. Such a brutal loss.

Broncos starter Javonte Williams reportedly will miss season with torn ACL

The stud running back tore is ACL and LCL in his right knee in Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Williams averaged 4.3 yards per carry with 204 yards and zero touchdowns before the injury.

He had been in a running back by committee with veteran Melvin Gordon all of last year and more of the same this year. This has not been new to Williams. He was also in a committee in college as he split work with now New York Jets running back Michael Carter.

Where do the Denver Broncos go from here? Veteran running back Melvin Gordon along with Mike Boone will most likely lead the backfield going forward on an already struggling Broncos offense.

This injury definitely does not bode well for Denver’s division chances as they are now projected as the third highest odds at +500 on most NFL betting sites.

The Broncos face the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night and they could have their stud running out as well in Jonathan Taylor. So this could make for a defensive slug-fest with both these offenses struggling to start the season.

