Dejounte Murray’s career-high 44 points and a game winner helped beat the Celtics on Thursday

Zach Wolpin
Since joining the Hawks last season, SG Dejounte Murray has been a star for Atlanta. He’s played in 70 of their 73 games this season and is having an incredible year offensively. All-star PG Trae Young has been out with a hand injury and Murray has stepped up to lead the team.

Against the Celtics on Thursday night, Dejounte Murray dropped a career-high 44 points along with seven rebounds and seven assists. Not only did he set a new career-high but he also hit a game-winner vs. Boston. His third game-winning shot of the 2023-24 season. Murray continues to prove that he’s one of the best young guards in the NBA. With that win, the Hawks are 34-39 this season, 10th in the East.

Dejounte Murray looks to be worth every penny of his four-year, $114 million extension


Ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Hawks traded with the Spurs for all-star guard Dejounte Murray. Atlanta gave up Danilo Gallinari and three first-round picks for the 27-year-old. In two seasons, Murray has proved to be worth what the Hawks had to give up. The former first-round pick is averaging a career-high (22.7) points per game along with (5.3) rebounds, (6.2) assists, and (1.5) steals. Additionally, his (.366) three-point percentage is the highest of his career since the 2019-20 season.

On Thursday. Murray’s game-winner vs. the Celtics was his third this season. Murray hit game-winning shots in back-to-back games on 1/17 and 1/19. Per StatMamba, all of Murray’s game-winners have come against top-10 defenses in the NBA. When Murray’s final shot went in, there was only.01 seconds left on the clock. A stunning end to the game that stuck a dagger in the hearts of Celtics fans. It was Boston’s second loss in a row.


At this point in the year, the Hawks only have nine games left in the regular season. Atlanta is only one game behind the Bulls who are ninth in the East. On April 1, the Hawks will be on the road to face Chicago in what will be an important matchup. With Trae Young still out, expect Dejounte Murray to be Atlanta’s star player. The 27-year-old is doing what he can to help the team win.

Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

