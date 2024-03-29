Since joining the Hawks last season, SG Dejounte Murray has been a star for Atlanta. He’s played in 70 of their 73 games this season and is having an incredible year offensively. All-star PG Trae Young has been out with a hand injury and Murray has stepped up to lead the team.

Against the Celtics on Thursday night, Dejounte Murray dropped a career-high 44 points along with seven rebounds and seven assists. Not only did he set a new career-high but he also hit a game-winner vs. Boston. His third game-winning shot of the 2023-24 season. Murray continues to prove that he’s one of the best young guards in the NBA. With that win, the Hawks are 34-39 this season, 10th in the East.

Dejounte Murray looks to be worth every penny of his four-year, $114 million extension



Ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Hawks traded with the Spurs for all-star guard Dejounte Murray. Atlanta gave up Danilo Gallinari and three first-round picks for the 27-year-old. In two seasons, Murray has proved to be worth what the Hawks had to give up. The former first-round pick is averaging a career-high (22.7) points per game along with (5.3) rebounds, (6.2) assists, and (1.5) steals. Additionally, his (.366) three-point percentage is the highest of his career since the 2019-20 season.

On Thursday. Murray’s game-winner vs. the Celtics was his third this season. Murray hit game-winning shots in back-to-back games on 1/17 and 1/19. Per StatMamba, all of Murray’s game-winners have come against top-10 defenses in the NBA. When Murray’s final shot went in, there was only.01 seconds left on the clock. A stunning end to the game that stuck a dagger in the hearts of Celtics fans. It was Boston’s second loss in a row.

Dejounte Murray has 3 game winners this season, leading the NBA. They have all been against top 10 defenses. pic.twitter.com/qTxOfV2PiQ — StatMamba (@StatMamba) March 29, 2024



At this point in the year, the Hawks only have nine games left in the regular season. Atlanta is only one game behind the Bulls who are ninth in the East. On April 1, the Hawks will be on the road to face Chicago in what will be an important matchup. With Trae Young still out, expect Dejounte Murray to be Atlanta’s star player. The 27-year-old is doing what he can to help the team win.