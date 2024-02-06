NFL

Deebo Samuel Speaks On 49ers Rivalry vs. Eagles: “That’s Over With”

The San Francisco 49ers are gearing up to play in the Super Bowl for the second time in the last four years, and they have their eyes firmly set on the Lombardi Trophy that eluded them the last time around. That is why when San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was asked a question about something that happened in the past, he decided to leave it there.

Deebo Says Rivalry Between 49ers & Eagles Is Non-Existent

Samuel is consistently one of the most outspoken players on San Francisco’s roster, and there are plenty of quotes of his that get circulated through the media and on social media outlets. There was plenty of chatter coming from his way during the past off-season, as he and members of the Philadelphia Eagles traded barbs following the NFC Championship game between the two sides.

Samuel promised that things would have been different if the 49ers were healthy. In that deciding game last season, San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy left with an elbow injury that would require off-season surgery, and the team was blown out by the Eagles on their way to the Super Bowl. Various players from Philadelphia’s roster responded through the media, setting up something of a rivalry between the teams playing on opposite coasts.

Samuel Scored 3 TDs In Most Recent Meeting

But according to Samuel’s comments on Media Day ahead of the upcoming Super Bowl, there isn’t much of a rivalry when there aren’t any close games between the two sides. When asked about the 49ers winning by a score of 42-19 against Philadelphia earlier this season, he had the following to say:

I consider rivalries close games…We ain’t going to talk about that no more. That’s over with

The two sides met during the regular season, which was a Week 13 battle that took place in Philly. It ended up being the turning point of the season for the Eagles, who entered the game with a 10-1 record but were demolished by their conference foes, before going on to lose five of their final six games to complete a borderline historic collapse.

Samuel backed up the talk that he has displayed all off-season, scoring three total touchdowns in that game back in early December. He also racked up 138 yards from scrimmage in that contest as well.

Arrow to top