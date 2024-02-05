The San Francisco 49ers have one of the more talented rosters that we have seen from an NFL team in recent memory. They have been the Super Bowl favorites for essentially the entire season, and will have the betting edge against Patrick Mahomes and company during this coming Sunday’s big game.

The front office for San Francisco has done a great job with the team’s salary cap and money allocations. Thanks to restructures, they had the most cap space of any team during the 2023 campaign, and they are projected to be over $1 million under the cap entering the off-season. So while they’ll be wildly expensive in a couple of years, they still have a championship window to be able to spend for next year, no matter what happens in this year’s Super Bowl.

Super Bowl: Which 49ers Players Made The Most Money In 2023?

Nick Bosa kept it simple 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ONRRhlvaOK — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 1, 2024

So which ones are the highest paid? Here are the 5 players from the 49ers’ Super Bowl roster who brought home the most money during the 2023 season:

Nick Bosa – DE: $51 million+

The season began with Bosa in a contract holdout, which ended just before Week 1. He signed a 5-year deal to remain with the team during his prime, though his contract is set up in an interesting way. While his base salary for 2023 was $1,010,000, he also received a $50 million signing bonus. His $51 million+ in take-home money was the 3rd-most cash earned by any NFL player this season, behind only Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes.

Javon Hargrave – DT: $24.9 million

Hargrave was one of the big off-season additions in 2023, as he joined San Francisco’s defensive line after a Super Bowl run in Philadelphia. He played in all 16 games possible (starters rested Week 18) and qualified for his second Pro Bowl, and solidified the interior defensive line for the 49ers. He had 7 sacks on the year, made 44 combined tackles, and earned just shy of $25 million for his efforts.

Trent Williams – OT: $20.1 million

Perhaps the best in the game at his position, Williams is a big key to the success of the 49ers’ offensive attack. They have faltered a bit this year when he is forced out of the lineup, and he may be one of the most important offensive linemen in the NFL given his duties in clearing paths for his team’s playmakers. In 2024, he will be entering the 4th year of a 6-year deal and will take home about the same amount of money that he did this year.

Trent Williams: The highest-graded tackle in PFF history 💪 pic.twitter.com/b4NLaz77Ye — PFF (@PFF) February 5, 2024

Chavarious Ward – CB: $14 million

If there was a weakness on the 49ers roster, it was in the defensive secondary. But they had one of their players step up in a serious way in 2023, as Ward was able to pick off 5 passes including a pick-6, and was named to his first Pro Bowl and was given Second-Team All-Pro honors. He is entering the last of a three-year deal with San Francisco, meaning that contract negotiations will become a story.

Fred Warner – LB: $13.4 million

For as much talk as there is about their offense, four of the top five moneymakers on the 49ers roster this past season came from the defensive side of the ball. And while Bosa is considered an elite player at his position, there are few linebackers in the entire NFL better than Warner. The 49ers actually have an out in his contract this year as his dead cap money goes down in 2024, but they have plenty of reason to keep him around and keep talking about a new deal.