Christian McCaffrey Rushing Yards Prop Set At 90.5 For Super Bowl

Joe Lyons
The NFL season reaches its peak this Sunday with Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, with star running back Christian McCaffrey poised to shine on the biggest stage.

Christian McCaffrey -110 for over 90.5 rushing yards in Super Bowl with BetOnline

McCaffrey has undoubtedly been the best running back in the NFL this season and no matter what defenses decide to throw at him, the San Francisco 49ers star seems to come out on top each time.

Super Bowl betting sites have priced this showdown as one of the closest in history, with just a two-point spread separating the challengers in Las Vegas.

He averaged 91.2 rushing yards per game in the regular season alongside 14 rushing touchdowns – the most in his position across the league.

The 27-year-old separated himself as an elite dual-threat back too, averaging 35.3 yards in the air per game on 67 catches with seven touchdowns.

The former Carolina Panthers icon has covered the over on this line in 10/18 games during the current campaign. In the last ten games, he’s 7/10 and he’ll get plenty of usage.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the NFL’s 17th-best run defense, allowing 113.2 yards on the ground per game. They allow the tenth-least rushing attempts (25.41) and just 0.59 rushing touchdowns per game.

McCaffrey is projected to rush for around 88 yards in this match-up but chancing the over isn’t a bad pick either.

According to the best NFL sportsbooks, McCaffrey is priced at -110 on both over/under 90.5 rushing yards.

Christian McCaffrey Rushing Yards Odds For Super Bowl LVIII

  • Over 24.5 -10000
  • Over 49.5 -1100
  • Over 74.5 -230
  • Over 99.5 +135
  • Over 124.5 +320
  • Over 149.5 +750

Other Christian McCaffrey Betting Markets

  • Christian McCaffrey to win Super Bowl MVP +400
  • Christian McCaffrey anytime touchdown scorer -225
  • Christian McCaffrey over 18.5 rushing attempts -115
  • Christian McCaffrey first touchdown scorer -225
  • Christian McCaffrey to score 2+ touchdowns +162

Odds correct at time of publication and are subject to change

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Arrow to top