The NFL season reaches its peak this Sunday with Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, with star running back Christian McCaffrey poised to shine on the biggest stage.

McCaffrey has undoubtedly been the best running back in the NFL this season and no matter what defenses decide to throw at him, the San Francisco 49ers star seems to come out on top each time.

Super Bowl betting sites have priced this showdown as one of the closest in history, with just a two-point spread separating the challengers in Las Vegas.

He averaged 91.2 rushing yards per game in the regular season alongside 14 rushing touchdowns – the most in his position across the league.

The 27-year-old separated himself as an elite dual-threat back too, averaging 35.3 yards in the air per game on 67 catches with seven touchdowns.

The former Carolina Panthers icon has covered the over on this line in 10/18 games during the current campaign. In the last ten games, he’s 7/10 and he’ll get plenty of usage.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the NFL’s 17th-best run defense, allowing 113.2 yards on the ground per game. They allow the tenth-least rushing attempts (25.41) and just 0.59 rushing touchdowns per game.

McCaffrey is projected to rush for around 88 yards in this match-up but chancing the over isn’t a bad pick either.

According to the best NFL sportsbooks, McCaffrey is priced at -110 on both over/under 90.5 rushing yards.

Christian McCaffrey Rushing Yards Odds For Super Bowl LVIII

Over 24.5 -10000

Over 49.5 -1100

Over 74.5 -230

Over 99.5 +135

Over 124.5 +320

Over 149.5 +750

Other Christian McCaffrey Betting Markets

Christian McCaffrey to win Super Bowl MVP +400

Christian McCaffrey anytime touchdown scorer -225

Christian McCaffrey over 18.5 rushing attempts -115

Christian McCaffrey first touchdown scorer -225

Christian McCaffrey to score 2+ touchdowns +162

