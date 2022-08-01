Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Bet Builder Tips: Premier League Opening Weekend Predictions

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

After a 100% record in pre-season, Arsenal’s quest to better their fifth-placed finish last season gets underway on Friday evening, as they face a tricky fixture away to fellow Londoners Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Bet Builder Tips

Combined Total Odds @ 12/1 with Virgin Bet

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Bet Builder Tip 1: Gabriel Jesus to Score

Kicking things off for our first bet builder of the season, we are tipping Arsenal’s marquee summer signing to start as he means to go on.

Gabriel Jesus looks to be the missing piece in Edu and Mikel Arteta’s carefully curated puzzle, and the Brazilian was irresistible throughout pre-season scoring seven goals including a hat-trick in the Gunners’ 6-0 thrashing of Sevilla last time out.

Alongside Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, with new captain Martin Odegaard just behind, we are expecting a fruitful first year at the Emirates for Jesus.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Bet Builder Tip 2: Both Teams to Score

While all of the talk seems to be about Arsenal and how they will fare with their latest summer acquisitions, Crystal Palace look a side reborn under former Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira.

Just missing out on a top 10 finish last season, the Eagles scored more goals than the three teams above them and represent a hugely dangerous threat to the Gunners defence.

Eight of the last 10 meetings between these sides have seen both teams score, including a fascinating 2-2 draw in October of last year.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Bet Builder Tip 3: Match to End in a Draw

Gunners fans will not need reminding of the last fixture at Selhurst Park, where the home side steamrolled an off-colour Arsenal team by three goals to nil back in April, massively denting their chances of Champions League football in the process.

Palace’s form was considerably better at home last season, picking up 10 more points on home soil than on the road.

This will not be an easy task for the Gunners, and four of the last six meetings between these two have ended in a share of the spoils.

We are predicting a similar result here.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Crystal Palace 18/5 Draw 11/4 Arsenal 4/5

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Team News

Mikel Arteta has had to make do without the likes of Emile Smith-Rowe, Kieran Tierney, Takehiro Tomiyasu and summer signing Fabio Vieira during pre-season, but the Spaniard recently said he expects the quartet to be ready for the start of the season.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace face a race against time to solve their goalkeeping problems, with Sam Johnstone close to recovering from a thigh problem while Jack Butland suffered a broken hand recently ruling him out of this one.

