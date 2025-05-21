Soccer

Which MLS Teams Should Sign Jamie Vardy? Leicester City Icon Linked With Move To United States After 13-Year Career At King Power

Author image
Louis Fargher
Sports Editor
5 min read
Jamie Vardy MLS Teams
Jamie Vardy MLS Teams

Jamie Vardy will leave Leicester City at the end of the 2024/25 season after 13-years with the club and the veteran striker has been linked with a move to the MLS – but what Major League Soccer teams should be looking at the Brit?

Why Is Jamie Vardy Leaving Leicester?

After 13-years with Leicester City, Jamie Vardy has decided to call it a day at the King Power Stadium and leaves behind one of the most unique legacies in British ‘football’.

The Englishman signed for the Foxes in 2012 for just $1.3 million, going on to score 200 goals in 500 appearances and winning the Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Championship (x2) and Community Shield.

His biggest and most memorable spell in a Leicester City jersey came in the 2015/16 season, as he finished in the Premier League Team of the Season as the Foxes won the Premier League.

Vardy broke the record for the longest streak of scoring in consecutive matches, scoring in 11 matches back-to-back and guiding his side to a truly remarkable feat.

At 38-years-old, the Leicester City icon is coming to the end of his career and recorded his lowest goalscoring return since 2014 in a blue shirt this season – meaning he is now looking for a change.

In June 2025, his deal with Leicester is set to expire and Vardy will officially become a free agent and has been linked with a move to the MLS this summer.

Which MLS Teams Should Sign Jamie Vardy?

LA Galaxy

It’s fair to say that the 2025 season has been one to forget for LA Galaxy so far, as they are on track to record their worst season in the MLS of all-time.

After 14 games in the MLS this season, Greg Vanney’s side have failed to win a single game and currently sit bottom of the Western Conference with just three points.

Scoring just 12 goals in these appearances, while also conceding 33 (the most in the MLS so far) is a sign about LA Galaxy’s issues at both ends of the pitch.

Greg Vanney has not found his out-and-out number nine, with Christian Ramirez and Marco Reus taking the responsibility, although the German is starting to drop into midfield.

This could make a move for Jamie Vardy tempting due to his goalscoring record and the Englishman may be keen on living in Los Angeles to close out his career.

New York City

Another MLS side that should be looking to sign the Leicester City star is New York City FC, as they could do with some firepower up front to boost their chances of winning the MLS for a second time.

Interestingly, despite their status and history of having players like David Villa, Frank Lampard and Andrea Pirlo, NYCFC are one of the few teams without a star name from Europe.

Alonso Martinez is their leading talisman so far, scoring seven goals in 13 appearances so far and Vardy would need to push the Costa Rica international out.

Pascal Jansen’s side have scored 14 goals in 15 MLS matches so far, averaging just over a goal per game – which could make the addition of Vardy rather tempting.

Austin FC

Next we have Austin FC, who have scored nine goals in the MLS so far which is one of the worst returns in the entire MLS as only CF Montreal have scored less with eight.

Despite this poor goalscoring record, Austin find themselves in the final playoff place of the Western Conference and they are yet to win a game by a more than one-goal margin.

Adding Vardy to their side may be a difficult task for the Texas-based side, as the 38-year-old’s wage demands could prove too high and Austin do not have the financial backing of NYCFC.

Real Salt Lake

Another MLS side that should be looking in the direction of Jamie Vardy is Real Salt Lake, as the Utah-based franchise has scored just 13 goals in 14 matches.

At this current moment in time, RSL are missing that final piece up front with former Derby County player, Johnny Russell, failing to find any momentum in front of goal.

Given Vardy’s status in the world of soccer he may be looking to join a slightly more attractive option like LA Galaxy, Inter Miami or New York City FC – but RSL could do with the Englishman’s goals.

Charlotte FC

Finally we have Charlotte FC, who are one of the more likely options to sign Vardy as the Englishman has a close relationship with the clubs’ assistant coach, Christian Fuchs.

The were teammates during Leicester City’s miraculous Premier League title victory and would make Vardy’s transitional phase easier after 13-years in the same city.

Another pivotal feature is Vardy’s link to Charlotte FC’s manager, Dean Smith, who managed the Leicester City veteran in 2023 and highlights another relationship.

Their form in the MLS this season has failed to impress so far, however, adding another Premier League icon to their side could change their fate – after signing Wilfried Zaha on loan in January.

Author image
Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA. He has a degree in Soccer Journalism and has published online articles for a plethora of British outlets, previously contributing on Burton Albion's website and producing match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League stadiums.
