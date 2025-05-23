Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will be looking to turn their poor form around in the MLS for their next encounter, as David Beckham’s franchise face Philadelphia Union.

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Preview

Inter Miami are currently on a disappointing run of form, as the MLS side have failed to win in their last three matches and are coming off a 3-0 thrashing against rivals, Orlando City.

Goals from Luis Muriel, Marco Pasalic and Dagur Thorhallsson saw Orland cruise to a comfortable victory during MLS Rivalry Week and leapfrog Inter Miami in the Eastern Conference.

Javier Mascherano’s side currently sit sixth in the table, seven points off their upcoming opponents who take up top spot of the EC with 29 points from 14 matches.

Miami’s poor form coincides with Lionel Messi’s underwhelming run in front of goal, well for his standards at least, as the 37-year-old has failed to score in his last two appearances.

So far, the highest paid player in the MLS has scored five goals in 10 MLS appearances, while also contributing with three assists – but the Argentine is showing signs of a player that is coming to the end of his career.

Messi’s main involvements across the last two matches have been through his disciplinary issues, receiving a yellow card against Orlando and San Jose Earthquakes.

His initial yellow card against the Earthquakes came after the full-time whistle, as the former Barcelona player berated the referee for not awarding Miami a dangerous free-kick in the final seconds for a foul on Messi.

Then in Miami’s most recent encounter, their star man received a yellow card in the 75th minute for dissent towards the match official and Messi has now spoke out about the MLS addressing issues with referees.

As for Philadelphia, their form has been the complete opposite in recent weeks and Bradley Carnell’s side have not lost in six MLS matches – losing just three games all season.

Star striker, Tai Baribo, is on an incredible run of form, contributing to five goals in his last three appearances in the MLS (4G + 1A) and is pushing for the Golden Boot.

Philadelphia may have a slight disadvantage going into the match as they reached the US Open Cup quarter finals with a 4-1 win over May 21, meaning Miami have enjoyed three more days of rest in comparison.

Will Lionel Messi Play Against Philadelphia Union?

The Argentinian soccer star is set to feature against Philadelphia Union on Saturday, May 24, as he continues to play in every MLS match for the Miami-based side.

Similarly, the likes of Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are also in line to start against Philadelphia and help Inter Miami end their winless run around.

Inter Miami Predicted Lineup: Ustari; Fray, Lujan, Falcon, Allen; Bright, Busquets; Allende, Messi, Alba; Suarez

Can Lionel Messi and Inter Miami Win the MLS?

This season has already been a wild one, as current MLS Cup holders LA Galaxy failing to win a match so far and enduring their worst season in MLS history.

With that in mind, it does mean that the title will almost certainly be going to a new club this season and Inter Miami will be one side that is looking to do so.

Star names like Messi, Suarez, Alba and Busquets means that on paper they should have the best chance of winning the MLS Cup for the first time since joining the league in 2020.

Javier Mascherano’s men still have the Club World Cup and Leagues Cup to consider so they cannot prioritize the MLS title, but taking up a spot in the playoffs would give Miami a real chance.