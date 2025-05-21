Lionel Messi has slammed the state of officiating in the MLS and the Inter Miami star has asked for the league to look into the issues around referees.

What Did Lionel Messi Say About MLS Referees?

Things have not been easy for Inter Miami and Lionel Messi in recent weeks, as David Beckham’s franchise have failed to win any of their last three matches in the MLS.

Most recently, the Miami-based side were beaten 3-0 by fierce enemies, Orlando City, during the MLS’ rivalry week which is a game week full of derby days across the continent.

Messi, who is the highest paid player in the MLS, only scored once during this trio of games and has started to pick up a series of yellow cards from his MLS appearances.

During Inter Miami’s 3-3 draw against San Jose Earthquakes on May 14, the former Barcelona star had a heated argument with the match official, Joe Dickerson, after the final whistle.

Messi wanted a free-kick right at the death but was waved away by the referee and the final whistle followed shortly after – leaving Messi to vent his frustration and receive a yellow card.

Then in the following game, the 37-year-old received another booking which was also from a disagreement with the official and now Messi has called for an intervention from the MLS of the standard of officiating.

Messi said: “I think we had a great first half (against Orlando City). We were attacking, creating situations, they couldn’t get out, they were kicking long balls.

“And from a strange play, where one of their players gives a pass to the goalkeeper and the referee himself told me that he did not know the rule, that he did not understand it and, well, from there came a ball and came the goal”

“But the truth is that there are times when there are specific errors like the last game against the San Jose Earthquakes) you know? They are not excuses, but something always happens with the referees in some specific play.

“I think MLS should look a little more at the issue of referees.”

Does the MLS Have Poor Match Officials?

The MLS is a lot younger than the majority of leagues across the globe, with soccer being the primary sport across Europe and playing second-fiddle in the U.S. for several years.

Slowly but surely the league has started to catch up, with more teams forming, better American talent emerging and star European players coming to finish their career in the MLS.

It’s hard to say whether the officiating is worse than it is in Europe, however, there could be a slight difference in standards due to the infancy of the MLS.

Interestingly, between 2024 and 2025, only LaLiga averaged more yellow cards than the MLS, with the Spanish League having 4.95 per 90 and the MLS dishing out 4.47 per 90.