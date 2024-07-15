Soccer

Copa America 2024: Argentina 1-0 Colombia – Lautaro Martinez Hand-Delivers Continental Crown To Injured Lionel Messi

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
3 min read
Argentina Win Copa America 2024
Argentina Win Copa America 2024

Just hours after Spain became the first-ever team to win four European Championships, Argentina joined them in celebration and history, claiming a record 16th Copa America and becoming the most successful team in South America. The win over Colombia at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, July 14, marked Argentina’s fourth-consecutive win in a final. They won the Copa America in 2021, the FIFA World Cup in 2022, Finalissima in 2023, and now the 2024 Copa America.

Desperation To Elation For Lionel Messi As Lautaro Martinez Secures Win For Argentina In Extra Time

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni fielded his strongest XI for the final against Colombia, who had not lost in their previous 28 matches (22 wins) across competitions. Both teams began cautiously, feeling each other out in the first few minutes of the first half. In the 7th minute, Colombia center-forward Jhon Cordoba hit the post with his cross-turned-shot. It would have been embarrassing had the woodwork not come to his rescue.

In the 20th minute, Lionel Messi fired a warning shot at Colombia, but goalkeeper Camilo Vargas had it covered. Around a quarter of an hour later, the Inter Miami star was on the receiving end of a cracking tackle from Santiago Arias. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner stayed down clutching his ankle, prompting the physios to rush to the pitch to treat him. After a few minutes of pitch-side treatment, he returned to action, but the 37-year-old did not look comfortable. In the 64th minute, Messi tried to take the ball away from Colombian attacker Luis Diaz, but his swollen ankle would not cooperate. Reluctantly and disappointingly, the Argentine icon came off the field in the 66th minute. Later, he broke down on the bench, as he was determined to help his team in the final Copa America tournament of his career.

With Messi gone, Argentina lost a bit of momentum, but they did not lose their shape, meaning Colombia failed to penetrate their back-line. With both teams failing to find a way past one another, the game went into extra time.

The first half of extra time was as uneventful as the 90 minutes preceding it, but substitute Lautaro Martinez ensured La Albiceleste would not need penalties to defend their Copa America crown. Latching on to a through-ball from Giovani Lo Celso, the Inter Milan ace entered the box from the right and sent the ball flying into the top-left corner. After scoring the goal, he ran to the bench to celebrate with his captain Messi.

Lautaro Martinez, Emi Martinez, and James Rodriguez Claim 2024 Copa America Honors

Messi was not at his best in the 2024 Copa America, scoring only once throughout the tournament. However, it ultimately did not matter, as his teammates rose to the occasion to take Argentina to continental glory for a whopping 16th time.

Martinez, who played a secondary role in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, was Argentina’s chief goalscorer in the Copa, scoring five goals in six matches (2 starts). He took home the Golden Boot award in the 2024 Copa America. His teammate Emiliano Martinez, who was the shootout hero against Ecuador in the quarter-finals, deservedly won the Golden Glove award. With him guarding the net, Argentina conceded just one goal in six goals. Lastly, Colombia captain James Rodriguez claimed the Player of the Tournament award, delivering one masterclass after another to take his country to the final. He scored one and provided a tournament-high six assists in six starts.

Courtesy of their win over Colombia, Argentina will play against EURO winners Spain in the Finalissima in 2025. What a cracker that will be!

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
