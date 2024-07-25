Argentina coach Javier Mascherano has slammed the organizers of the 2024 Paris Olympics, claiming their management of the match against Morocco was “pathetic”. His comments came after Argentina controversially lost 2-1 to Morocco in their Paris Olympics opener in Saint-Etienne.

Paris Olympics Opener Between Argentina and Morocco Ends in Chaos

Argentina and Morocco met in the first soccer match of the 2024 Paris Olympics at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Wednesday, July 24. Morocco dominated proceedings and were 2-0 up by the 51st minute. La Albiceleste pulled one back in the 68th minute before scoring the equalizer in the 16th minute of injury time.

As Argentina players were celebrating, a section of fans — supposedly angered by Enzo Fernandez’s video in which he and some of his teammates took digs at French players — threw cans, bottles, and pyrotechnics at them. Meanwhile, a few others, wearing Morocco’s jersey, invaded the pitch. To defuse the situation, the referee suspended the game and took the players down the tunnel with the scoreline at 2-2.

Around two hours after leaving the pitch, both sets of players returned to the pitch to complete the match in front of an empty stadium. Shortly before the restart, a VAR check ruled out Argentina’s goal for offside. With only three minutes left to play, Argentina could not find a response and succumbed to a 2-1 defeat.

Argentina Boss Javier Mascherano Calls Olympic Clash ‘A Circus’

Fuming with the outcome, Mascherano said after the game (via BBC):

“I have not been a coach for long, but never in my career as a player have I seen a situation like that.

“It is a circus. But that is how it is. We cannot control it. I told the boys that now we need to look forward, try to get the six points that will allow us to qualify, and that all this should fill us with energy and anger for what we have ahead of us.”

Mascherano revealed the captains of Argentina and Morocco agreed not to play after the game was suspended. However, the organizers restarted the game anyway, leading to a bitter ending for La Albiceleste.

He added:

“It is a disgrace that this should happen and poison the tournament. This wouldn’t even happen in a neighborhood tournament. It’s pathetic.

“Beyond the Olympic spirit, the organization needs to be up to standard, and at the moment, unfortunately, it is not.”

Two-time Olympic gold winners Argentina will return to action with a clash against Iraq on Saturday, July 27.