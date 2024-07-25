Soccer

“It is a circus” – Argentina Boss Javier Mascherano Calls His Team’s Loss To Morocco In Paris Olympics A ‘Disgrace’

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Javier Mascherano Argentina Manager
Javier Mascherano Argentina Manager

Argentina coach Javier Mascherano has slammed the organizers of the 2024 Paris Olympics, claiming their management of the match against Morocco was “pathetic”. His comments came after Argentina controversially lost 2-1 to Morocco in their Paris Olympics opener in Saint-Etienne.

Paris Olympics Opener Between Argentina and Morocco Ends in Chaos

Argentina and Morocco met in the first soccer match of the 2024 Paris Olympics at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Wednesday, July 24. Morocco dominated proceedings and were 2-0 up by the 51st minute. La Albiceleste pulled one back in the 68th minute before scoring the equalizer in the 16th minute of injury time.

As Argentina players were celebrating, a section of fans — supposedly angered by Enzo Fernandez’s video in which he and some of his teammates took digs at French players — threw cans, bottles, and pyrotechnics at them. Meanwhile, a few others, wearing Morocco’s jersey, invaded the pitch. To defuse the situation, the referee suspended the game and took the players down the tunnel with the scoreline at 2-2.

Around two hours after leaving the pitch, both sets of players returned to the pitch to complete the match in front of an empty stadium. Shortly before the restart, a VAR check ruled out Argentina’s goal for offside. With only three minutes left to play, Argentina could not find a response and succumbed to a 2-1 defeat.

Argentina Boss Javier Mascherano Calls Olympic Clash ‘A Circus’

Fuming with the outcome, Mascherano said after the game (via BBC):

I have not been a coach for long, but never in my career as a player have I seen a situation like that. 

It is a circus. But that is how it is. We cannot control it. I told the boys that now we need to look forward, try to get the six points that will allow us to qualify, and that all this should fill us with energy and anger for what we have ahead of us.

Mascherano revealed the captains of Argentina and Morocco agreed not to play after the game was suspended. However, the organizers restarted the game anyway, leading to a bitter ending for La Albiceleste.

He added:

It is a disgrace that this should happen and poison the tournament. This wouldn’t even happen in a neighborhood tournament. It’s pathetic. 

Beyond the Olympic spirit, the organization needs to be up to standard, and at the moment, unfortunately, it is not.”

Two-time Olympic gold winners Argentina will return to action with a clash against Iraq on Saturday, July 27.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester City
Soccer

LATEST Manchester City Owners CFG Sign Development Deal With Sony Pictures Television

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 25 2024
Bruno Fernandes Manchester United
Soccer
“When he’s shrugging his shoulders and throwing his arms around, that’s just him” – Graeme Souness Insists Bruno Fernandes Does Not Have The Character To Captain Manchester United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 25 2024

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has doubled down on his claim that Bruno Fernandes is not the right man to captain Manchester United. Referring to the Red Devils’ 7-0 defeat to…

Lionel Messi Injury
Soccer
“It is complete horsecrap” – Ex-USMNT Star Slams Inter Miami For Lack Of Transparency In Lionel Messi Injury Saga
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 25 2024

Former United States Men’s National Team international Herculez Gomez has criticized Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Inter Miami for not making the details of Lionel Messi’s latest injury public. He…

Eberechi Eze Is A Tottenham Target
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Eberechi Eze Links
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 25 2024
Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Report: Real Madrid Mainstay Uninterested In Saudi Move Despite Mega Offer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 25 2024
Javier Mascherano Argentina Manager
Soccer
“It is a circus” – Argentina Boss Javier Mascherano Calls His Team’s Loss To Morocco In Paris Olympics A ‘Disgrace’
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 25 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo Ended The 2023-24 Season As Top Goal Contributor
Soccer
Top 5 Earners In Saudi Pro League In 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo Holds Top Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 25 2024
Arrow to top