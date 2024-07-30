FIFA Men’s World Rankings: Top 10 Nations (July 2024)

Between June and July 2024, a remarkable 125 soccer matches were played across the globe. The majority of these matches came in the 2024 European Championship and Copa America 2024 — the two biggest tournaments of the summer. Unsurprisingly, EURO 2024 champions Spain and Copa America 2024 conquerors Argentina saw their points tally receive a sizable boost. But was it enough to shuffle the FIFA Men’s World Rankings? Read on to find out.

#10 Italy: 1714.29 Points

EURO 2020 winners Italy were all over the place in EURO 2024. Due to their poor showing, Italy have lost 10.08 points since June 2024 rankings, with their current total standing at 1714.29 points.

Italy opened EURO 2024 with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Albania, and it only went downhill from there. They lost to Spain and drew with Croatia in their final two Group B fixtures before succumbing to a 2-0 defeat to Switzerland in the Round of 16.

#9 Colombia: 1727.32 Points

Gaining 57.88 points thanks to their sensational Copa America 2024 run, Colombia are ninth in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings with 1727.32 points. James Rodriguez and Co. were in 12th place in the June 2024 rankings.

Colombia reached the final of the Copa America in the United States, beating tournament favorites Uruguay in the semi-finals. Unfortunately for the Colombians, they could not take the final step, as Argentina star Lautaro Martinez scored in extra time to carry La Albiceleste to a 1-0 victory.

#8 Portugal: 1741.43 Points

Paying the price for their poor EURO 2024 run, Portugal are down from sixth place to eighth. Cristiano Ronaldo‘s side have lost 5.61 points due to their poor run, with their total now standing at 174.43 points.

Portugal beat Czechia and Romania in consecutive Group F matches to seal the top spot, but their defeat to Georgia on Matchday 3 proved they were far from invincible. In the Round of 16, Os Navegadores somehow scraped to a win over Serbia on penalties. Their luck, however, ran out in the quarter-finals, as they succumbed to a shootout defeat to France.

#7 Netherlands: 1758.51 Points

With 1758.51 points to their name, Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands are the seventh team in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings for July 2024. The Dutch had an impressive run in EURO 2024, which has allowed them to add 11.85 points to their total.

The Oranje beat Poland, drew with France, and lost to Austria in Group D. With only four points to their name, they could only finish third, but it thrust them to the more favorable side of the draw. In the Round of 16 and the quarter-finals, they beat R0mania and Turkiye, respectively, before losing 2-1 to England in the semi-finals.

#6 Belgium: 1772.44 Points

Belgium are the biggest losers in the top 10 of the FIFA Men’s World Rankings. They have lost 25.54 points and three positions since June rankings, slipping to sixth place with 1772.44 points.

A shambolic EURO 2024 campaign is behind their misfortunes. They played four matches in the competition in Germany, losing twice, drawing once, and winning once. They started the competition with a shock 1-0 defeat to Slovakia and exited after suffering a 1-0 loss to France in the Round of 16. It was a disappointing conclusion to Belgium’s so-called “Golden Generation.”

#5 Brazil: 1785.61 Points

Five-time world champions Brazil are going through a difficult period. They have not shone in any competition since the 2019 Copa America, prematurely exiting from every tournament they have played in over the last five years. The 2024 Copa America was their chance at redemption, but they once again fell flat, crashing out of the competition after losing to Uruguay on penalties in the quarter-finals.

Due to their poor run, the Selecao have lost 6.24 points and a position in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings, with their current total standing at 1785.61 points.

#4 England: 1812.26 Points

EURO 2024 may have cost Gareth Southgate his job, but it has helped England leapfrog Brazil in the rankings and claim fourth place with 1812.26 points. Thanks to their journey to the final, the Three Lions have gained 24.38 points since the June FIFA World Rankings.

England played seven games in the June-July window, winning four, drawing two, and losing one. The defeat, of course, came against Spain in the EURO 2024 final, but it could have very easily come in earlier rounds, as then-Southgate’s side never looked like the more dominant team.

#3 Spain: 1835.67 Points

Amassing a sensational 105.75 points since the June 2024 FIFA Men’s World Rankings, Spain have climbed up to third place in the standings. Luis de la Fuente’s La Roja, who are up five places since June, now have 1835.67 points to their name.

Spain enjoyed one of the finest European Championship campaigns in history in Germany, winning all seven of their fixtures. More impressively, they were the better team in each of the matches, starting from the 3-0 victory over Croatia in the tournament opener to the 2-1 win over England in the final. If they can keep it up, they will have a genuine shot of climbing to the top of the FIFA Men’s World Rankings in the coming months.

#2 France: 1854.91 Points

With 1854.91 points to their name, two-time world champions France are second in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings. Les Bleus’ run-up to the semi-finals has fetched them a respectable 17.44 points, allowing them to keep Spain at bay in the rankings.

Kylian Mbappe and Co. played sub-par soccer in EURO 2024, scoring just four goals in six games. They only won two games from open play before meeting Spain in the semi-finals. La Roja ran circles around France in the final four and came away with a 2-1 victory.

#1 Argentina: 1901.48 Points

World champions Argentina have successfully defended their #1 spot in FIFA Men’s World Rankings. Thanks to their heroics in Copa America 2024, Argentina have added 41.34 points to their tally, taking their total to a chart-topping 1901.48 points.

La Albiceleste played seven matches in the June-July window, including a friendly against Guatemala just before Copa America, winning all of them. The victory over Colombia in the Copa final was undoubtedly the most memorable result, whereas their biggest triumph came in the friendly clash with Guatemala. Lionel Messi and Co. claimed a 4-1 victory against the minnows on June 14.