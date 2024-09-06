Soccer

“I don’t think that’s true personally” – Conor Gallagher Dismisses Enzo Maresca Theory After Chelsea Exit

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Conor Gallagher Has Joined Atletico Madrid From Chelsea
Conor Gallagher Has Joined Atletico Madrid From Chelsea

Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher has dismissed suggestions that he left Chelsea because he was not good enough to play under new manager Enzo Maresca. The 24-year-old believes he has already proven his mettle under multiple managers, most recently under Mauricio Pochettino.

Conor Gallagher Left Chelsea After Enjoying A Fine 2023-24 Season

One of the first names on Pochettino’s team sheet during his solitary season at Stamford Bridge, Gallagher joined Atletico Madrid for a €42 million ($46.70 million) fee in late August. The transfer came on the back of his impressive 2023-24 season for the Blues, during which he scored five goals and provided seven assists in 37 Premier League matches. He was arguably Chelsea’s best player last season after Cole Palmer.

Following his switch to Atletico Madrid, some reports claimed Gallagher left because he was not good enough to play in Maresca’s system. Gallagher, however, disagrees.

Gallagher Not Doubting His Ability After Atletico Madrid Switch

The England midfielder said (via The Mirror):

I don’t think that’s true personally [that he was not good enough for Chelsea]. I think last season I had a good season with Chelsea and you could see by Mauricio Pochettino playing me every game and showing his trust in me.

And the fans appreciated what I did on the pitch. I’m very grateful for all of that and very thankful to the fans, and very thankful to Pochettino for giving me that platform to go and express myself and show the best version of myself at Chelsea.

He added:

Obviously in football, things happen. I have left Chelsea but I look back at all my memories and I am really happy that I was able to play for them for the couple of years that I did. The dream came through. The dream came true. So I am very lucky.

Honestly, with Chelsea, I have only got good things to say. Amazing football club, my boyhood club where I grew up through the academy. I am so thankful and grateful for everything they did for me in the academy and the first team.”

As per the Mirror, Chelsea sold Gallagher only to balance the books. Since he is a homegrown player, the Blues could add the entire €42 million ($46.70 million) fee received from his sale to the profit column. Before his departure, Gallagher played 95 games for the West London club, scoring 10 times and providing 10 assists.

