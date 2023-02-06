Site News

Concerns Grow Over Steph Curry Injury Ahead Of All-Star Game

Author image
Olly Taliku
3 min read
Twitter
Steph Curry
Steph Curry

With the All-Star game fast approaching, new injury concerns have come to light after Steph Curry was forced to leave the Warriors match on Sunday with ligament damage.

The Warriors star has been in his usual ridiculous form so far this season, averaging 29.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game and it was no surprise therefore that Curry was selected for his ninth All-Star game of his career.

Curry may not get to play in his ninth All-Star game this season however, after the Warriors superstar picked up an injury against the Mavericks that forced him down the tunnel before the game was up.

The injury to Curry’s leg is a repeated one, as he chose to play on through the pain against the Nuggets at the end of last week. The game against Dallas proved to be a step too far for Curry however, as an MRI scan revealed that he suffered “partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane as well as a contusion to his lower leg.”

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke to the media about Curry’s injury post match and things seem as bad as they look for the 34-year old.

“I didn’t know those ligaments existed, I think the main thing is he’s going to be out for a little bit. We’re going to reevaluate in a few days.”

“The good news is, he’s going to be back, we don’t exactly know when, but it’s not an injury that’s going to keep him out for the season. He’s going to come back this season and, hopefully, sooner rather than later.”

Despite the positive words from head coach Steve Kerr, Curry is now expected to miss several weeks with his leg injury which could cause a serious blow to the Warriors’ playoff hopes as well as Curry’s own hopes of playing in yet another All-Star game.

Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku

Twitter
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Site News

Latest news

View all
Joe Mixon
Site News

LATEST Arrest Warrant issued in Cincinatti for Joe Mixon: Charges to be dropped on Friday

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 3 2023
Pro Bowl
Site News
Pro Bowl Slammed by Former NFL star: “Being a Pro Bowler ain’t what it once was”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 1 2023

Former NFL WR Brandon Stokley has slammed the Pro Bowl after the AFC roster was announced, saying that “Being a Pro Bowler ain’t what it once was”. The Pro Bowl…

Super Bowl tickets
Site News
How Much?! Super Bowl LVII Set to be One of the Most Expensive Ever With Mid-Field Prices Standing at $40k
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Feb 1 2023

It is no secret that Super Bowl tickets are reserved for those able to afford such a sizeable expense, and the gradual upward trajectory of prices has reached a new…

Nathan Opoku
Site News
Syracuse University Soccer Star Nathan Opoku Signs For Premier League Club Leicester City
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 31 2023
Lebron
Site News
NBA Referees admit to ‘gut-wrenching’ mistake in Celtics-Lakers game
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 30 2023
Dana White Power Slap 1
Site News
Dana White Slammed For Power Slap League Fighters Pay
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 30 2023
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury Boxing
Site News
Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Fight Confirmed For February 26
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 27 2023
Arrow to top