Concerns Grow Over Steph Curry Injury Ahead Of All-Star Game

With the All-Star game fast approaching, new injury concerns have come to light after Steph Curry was forced to leave the Warriors match on Sunday with ligament damage.

The Warriors star has been in his usual ridiculous form so far this season, averaging 29.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game and it was no surprise therefore that Curry was selected for his ninth All-Star game of his career.

Curry may not get to play in his ninth All-Star game this season however, after the Warriors superstar picked up an injury against the Mavericks that forced him down the tunnel before the game was up.

Watch Steph Curry’s left leg the whole time here. This where he got hurt, limped bad and later had to go to the locker room pic.twitter.com/UGrUJXkjKY — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) February 5, 2023

The injury to Curry’s leg is a repeated one, as he chose to play on through the pain against the Nuggets at the end of last week. The game against Dallas proved to be a step too far for Curry however, as an MRI scan revealed that he suffered “partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane as well as a contusion to his lower leg.”

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke to the media about Curry’s injury post match and things seem as bad as they look for the 34-year old.

“I didn’t know those ligaments existed, I think the main thing is he’s going to be out for a little bit. We’re going to reevaluate in a few days.”

An MRI last night confirmed that Stephen Curry suffered partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane as well as a contusion to his lower leg. pic.twitter.com/XiFY8Uokl6 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 5, 2023

“The good news is, he’s going to be back, we don’t exactly know when, but it’s not an injury that’s going to keep him out for the season. He’s going to come back this season and, hopefully, sooner rather than later.”

Despite the positive words from head coach Steve Kerr, Curry is now expected to miss several weeks with his leg injury which could cause a serious blow to the Warriors’ playoff hopes as well as Curry’s own hopes of playing in yet another All-Star game.

