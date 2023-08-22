NFL

Commanders’ Terry McLaurin suffered a toe sprain last night, commonly known as turf toe

Zach Wolpin
Last night, the Commanders’ starters on offense played much of the first half. Second-year QB Sam Howell needs all the reps he can get ahead of the 2023 season. He was announced as the team’s starter and played well last night vs the Ravens. Howell’s #1 target this season is WR Terry McLaurin. 

Near the end of the first half, McLaurin and Washington’s starters were still on the field. Getting as many live reps together as they can is clearly important to the Commanders. However, playing your stars in the preseason always comes with risk. Sadly, McLaurin was awkwardly tackled last night and limped off the field. X-rays came back negative and it was reported that he may have avoided a major injury.

Did Ron Rivera make the wrong decision to play Terry McLaurin so late into a preseason game?


Ron Rivera’s judgment was in question last night by Commanders fans on social media. Normally, starters only play one, or maybe two drives in a preseason game. That was not the case for Washington last night. Terry McLaurin and the starters were playing well into the second half and that was a risk the Commanders took.

NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport noted that McLaurin is dealing with a toe sprain commonly known as turf toe. He said the injury is not thought to be “overly serious”, but an MRI will be done today to see the extent of the damage. There was simply no reason for Terry McLaurin to be in the game so late last night.


McLaurin is an established WR in the NFL and had no business being in the game near the end of the first half. He’s had 1,000+ receiving yards, 77 receptions, and at least four touchdowns in each of the last three seasons. Ron Rivera likely had him in the game to continue building chemistry with Sam Howell.

They can only get so many true live-game reps together before the regular season starts. Unfortunately, Terry McLaurin’s injury could affect how reliable he is to begin the season. A normal turf toe injury could be anywhere from 3-6 weeks to start to feel normal again. It’s a nagging injury that could last all season. The worst part is that he suffered it in what was a meaningless preseason game.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
