There are a lot of impressive winning streak records throughout sports. The Lakers won 33 games in the NBA, the Giants 26 games in the MLB. In the NFL, the Patriots hold the distinction by winning 21 games over the span of a couple of seasons. But there is another football team that has put together a head-turning streak of their own, and that is the Baltimore Ravens.

Video: #Commanders OT Sam Cosmi says that 24-0 preseason record the #Ravens are currently on is ‘Stupid’ and that they’ll beat it later today. “If we beat it, great. We’re gonna beat it, so there we go.” (🎥 @JPFinlayNBCS)pic.twitter.com/GqZwBCc2ir — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 21, 2023

Preseason football doesn’t really count. The statistics aren’t kept in the record books, and the games themselves hold very little weight in the grand scheme of the NFL landscape. But the win/loss records are kept, and the Ravens are on quite a run.

Since August 2015, Baltimore has not lost a preseason game. They are 24-0 in their last 24 tries, putting together a streak that has garnered a good amount of attention as we prepare for the 2023 regular season. They continued their dominance in the first game on the schedule, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 20-19 to keep the dream alive.

The Ravens still have a couple of games to play before they can claim that they once again got through the preseason schedule unscathed. They will play against the Buccaneers this coming Saturday, but they have a date with the nearby Commanders first. And according to one Washington player, the streak ends tonight.

Ravens Are Favored By 1.5 For The Game

Heading into tonight’s matchup vs. the Commanders — for whatever it’s worth and whatever it means — Baltimore now has won an NFL record 24 straight preseason games. The Ravens last lost a preseason game Sept. 3, 2015. pic.twitter.com/jkGL7vpiJY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2023

Commanders offensive tackle Sam Cosmi was asked about whether the Ravens’ win streak enters his brain at all, and he had some choice words and a prediction for tonight’s contest:

I think it’s a stupid record. I mean, who gives a s–t about preseason games…If we beat it, great. We’re gonna beat it. So, there you go.

It is unclear how much each team’s starters will play in the game.

You can bet on it. The Ravens are currently the listed favorites, coming into the game with a -1.5 designation. The spread would obviously be much larger in the regular season, but it may be time to start putting down some wagers on the teams going up against Baltimore.

The streak has to end sometime, and Cosmi thinks that today is the day.

