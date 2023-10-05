NFL

Commanders Injury Report: Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel will both play on TNF vs. the Bears

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
The Bears will be on the road to start Week 5 on TNF vs. the Commanders tonight. Chicago is still desperately looking for their first win of the season. Their on-the-field product has looked discombobulated to start the 2023 season and it hasn’t been any better off the court. For Washington, they are 2-2 after their first four games. 

Sam Howell and the Commanders went to OT last Sunday vs. the Eagles and lost on a walk-off field goal. Washington has shown they can hang around with a team like the Eagles who made the Super Bowl last season. Heading into this matchup, there were worries that the Commanders could be without their key WR depth. Luckily, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel will both be active tonight vs. the Bears.

Will the Commanders improve to 3-2 tonight with a win vs. the Bears?


In their Week 4 matchup vs. the Eagles, Jahan Dotson briefly left the game with an ankle injury. The 23-year-old would soon return and finished the game with four catches for 27 yards and a touchdown as time expired. That sent the game to OT where the Commanders would lose, but it was a huge touchdown by Dotson in that moment.

The Commanders are playing it cautious with their former first-round pick. After the game, Dotson told the media that his ankle was fine. As a precautionary measure, Dotson was limited in team walk-throughs this week. On a short week of practice, Washington did not want to take any chances with Dotson not being available for TNF.


Additionally, WR Curtis Samuel will be active tonight vs. the Bears. He was limited at practice this week with a quad injury. In Week 4, Samuel had seven catches on eight targets for 51 yards. The 27-year-old also had one rush for one yard and a touchdown. Along with Terry McLaurin and Logan Thomas, QB Sam Howell will have his full complement of skill players at his disposal tonight vs. the Bears.

