Colts’ All-Pro RB Jonathan Taylor has not played since Week 15 of the 2022 season. During the 2023 off-season, Taylor had to get ankle surgery and was placed on the PUP to start the season. On top of all that, there were reports of his relationship with Indianapolis’ front office dwindling.

However, the two parties seem to have put that behind them for the moment. There’s no telling what will happen after the 2023 season, but Taylor is ready to play right now. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Taylor is expected to make his season debut this Sunday for the Colts “if all goes well.”

Jonathan Taylor says he’s 100 percent healthy and ready to play

From @GMFB: On the #Colts getting RB Jonathan Taylor back, the #Rams getting WR Cooper Kupp back, and the #Bills (maybe) getting Von Miller back. pic.twitter.com/fZcaXQAjbp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 6, 2023



This offseason, Taylor’s relationship with the Colts looked broken and many thought they were going to trade the All-Pro. However, the 24-year-old is fully healthy and ready to play. There’s obviously a lot more to the whole situation, but enough has been done to where Taylor wanted to return. He spoke to the media for the first time this week since June and got bombarded with questions.

Taylor tried to avoid answering questions about contract disputes and his relationship with the team. He returned to practice for the first time since Wednesday and practiced fully on Thursday. Barring a setback, all signs point to Taylor making his return this Sunday vs. the Titans. As of now, the Pro Bowler has still not been activated to the 53-man roster.

“If somebody wasn’t committed, they wouldn’t be here. I’m here.” Jonathan Taylor is healthy and ready to play some football pic.twitter.com/OeUwOWIhwW — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 5, 2023



While Taylor has missed the first four games of the season, Zack Moss has been the clear RB1. He has 280 rushing yards this season on 66 carries. The next closest RB, Deon Jackson, only had 13 total carries this season. When Taylor returns, who knows what kind of production Moss will see. Are the Colts going to slowly work Taylor back into his role, or are they going to give him 20+ carries in his first game back? We’ll have to wait and see for when the Colts host the Titans this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST.