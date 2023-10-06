NFL

Colts Depth Chart: Barring a setback, Jonathan Taylor is expected to make his season debut in Week 5 vs. the Titans

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jonathan Taylor Colts pic
Jonathan Taylor Colts pic

Colts’ All-Pro RB Jonathan Taylor has not played since Week 15 of the 2022 season. During the 2023 off-season, Taylor had to get ankle surgery and was placed on the PUP to start the season. On top of all that, there were reports of his relationship with Indianapolis’ front office dwindling. 

However, the two parties seem to have put that behind them for the moment. There’s no telling what will happen after the 2023 season, but Taylor is ready to play right now. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Taylor is expected to make his season debut this Sunday for the Colts “if all goes well.”

Jonathan Taylor says he’s 100 percent healthy and ready to play


This offseason, Taylor’s relationship with the Colts looked broken and many thought they were going to trade the All-Pro. However, the 24-year-old is fully healthy and ready to play. There’s obviously a lot more to the whole situation, but enough has been done to where Taylor wanted to return. He spoke to the media for the first time this week since June and got bombarded with questions.

Taylor tried to avoid answering questions about contract disputes and his relationship with the team. He returned to practice for the first time since Wednesday and practiced fully on Thursday. Barring a setback, all signs point to Taylor making his return this Sunday vs. the Titans. As of now, the Pro Bowler has still not been activated to the 53-man roster.


While Taylor has missed the first four games of the season, Zack Moss has been the clear RB1. He has 280 rushing yards this season on 66 carries. The next closest RB, Deon Jackson, only had 13 total carries this season. When Taylor returns, who knows what kind of production Moss will see. Are the Colts going to slowly work Taylor back into his role, or are they going to give him 20+ carries in his first game back? We’ll have to wait and see for when the Colts host the Titans this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Amon Ra St.Brown Lions pic
NFL

LATEST Lions Injury Report: Amon-Ra St. Brown is optimistic that he can play this Sunday despite an abdominal injury

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  57min
Jonathan Taylor Colts pic
NFL
Colts Depth Chart: Barring a setback, Jonathan Taylor is expected to make his season debut in Week 5 vs. the Titans
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h

Colts’ All-Pro RB Jonathan Taylor has not played since Week 15 of the 2022 season. During the 2023 off-season, Taylor had to get ankle surgery and was placed on the…

USATSI 21515653 168397130 lowres
NFL
Denver Broncos vs New York Jets Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h

Two of the league’s biggest strugglers in the Denver Broncos and New York Jets meet in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as…

D.J. Moore Bears pic
NFL
Bears’ D.J. Moore is the fifth player in league history with 500+ yards and 5+ touchdowns in his first five games with a team
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
USATSI 21547775 168397130 lowres
NFL
Atlanta Falcons vs Houston Texans Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  4h
Lamar Jackson
NFL
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  4h
Jalen Hurts
NFL
Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  4h
Arrow to top