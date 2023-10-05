NFL

Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Taylor Says He’s 100%

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
usatsi 19429095
usatsi 19429095

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, currently on the PUP list, says that he is 100% coming off his off-season ankle surgery.

 

In the midst of all the trade rumors, Taylor seems committed to play for the Colts this season. “I’m here right now” Taylor said when asked if he wanted to be a Colt. He says it is not about what he wants, but more about what he can do to help his teammates and city. Taylor is coming off off-season ankle surgery to treat a very sever high ankle sprain. He had a similar surgery to Los Angeles Rams Cooper Kupp who is also looking to make his 2023 NFL season debut this week.

 

The Colts without Taylor have been better than expected under new Head Coach Shane Steichen. One of their more impressive wins came against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore. Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has taken the league by storm. He has shown to be one of the better dual threat quarterbacks already. The Colts have had a very good running game with Zach Moss, but this is Jonathan Taylor’s backfield. Maybe Moss gets more run than usual when Taylor comes back as the Colts look to somewhat ease him in for the first couple of games.

The Indianapolis Colts are +425 to win the AFC South according to Indiana sportsbooks.

The Colts host division rival Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1 pm. EST. The Titans run defense is one of the best in the NFL. In Taylor’s first game back, it should be a tough test for one of the better younger running backs in the league.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
usatsi 19429095
NFL

LATEST Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Taylor Says He’s 100%

Author image Owen Jones  •  6s
Mac Jones Pats pic
NFL
Patriots’ Mac Jones was criticized by Julian Edelman after a horrible performance vs. the Cowboys in Week 4
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  13min

In Week 4, Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichick suffered the worst loss of his career. New England lost 38-3 to the Cowboys on the road. Dallas had two defensive touchdowns…

Jahan Dotson Commanders pic
NFL
Bears vs Commanders NFL Betting Offer: Everygame $500 Thursday Night Football Free Bet
Author image Andy Newton  •  49min

Claim the Bears vs Commanders NFL betting offer with Everygame that will land new players up to $500 in Thursday Night Football free bets. Read on to see how easy…

USATSI 21546341 168397130 lowres
NFL
Justin Fields Player Prop Picks vs Washington Commanders
Author image Joe Lyons  •  56min
Justin Fields Bears pic
NFL
Bovada NFL Betting Offer: $750 Thursday Night Football Free Bets For Bears vs Commanders
Author image Andy Newton  •  22min
NFL Public Betting Week 5
NFL
NFL Public Betting Week 5 Update: Bears Receive Flurry of Wagers Ahead of Thursday Night Football
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  2h
Deebo Samuel 49ers pic
NFL
49ers Injury Report: Deebo Samuel’s production could increase vs. the Cowboys after being used sparingly in Week 4
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
Arrow to top