Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Taylor Says He’s 100%

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, currently on the PUP list, says that he is 100% coming off his off-season ankle surgery.

#Colts RB Jonathan Taylor asked if he wants to be a Colt: “I’m here right now.” Says it’s not about what he wants but what he can do to help his teammates and the city. — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) October 5, 2023

In the midst of all the trade rumors, Taylor seems committed to play for the Colts this season. “I’m here right now” Taylor said when asked if he wanted to be a Colt. He says it is not about what he wants, but more about what he can do to help his teammates and city. Taylor is coming off off-season ankle surgery to treat a very sever high ankle sprain. He had a similar surgery to Los Angeles Rams Cooper Kupp who is also looking to make his 2023 NFL season debut this week.

Anthony Richardson is fun pic.twitter.com/IOidXqpgAo — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) October 3, 2023

The Colts without Taylor have been better than expected under new Head Coach Shane Steichen. One of their more impressive wins came against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore. Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has taken the league by storm. He has shown to be one of the better dual threat quarterbacks already. The Colts have had a very good running game with Zach Moss, but this is Jonathan Taylor’s backfield. Maybe Moss gets more run than usual when Taylor comes back as the Colts look to somewhat ease him in for the first couple of games.

The Indianapolis Colts are +425 to win the AFC South according to Indiana sportsbooks.

The Colts host division rival Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1 pm. EST. The Titans run defense is one of the best in the NFL. In Taylor’s first game back, it should be a tough test for one of the better younger running backs in the league.