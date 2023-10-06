NFL Week 5 is well underway after a fascinating Thursday Night Football matchup, and ahead of the weekend we are heading to Indiana by running you through our Colts vs Titans picks and predictions.

Colts vs Titans Picks

Colts to Win By 1-6 Points @ +300

Anthony Richardson at Least 229 Passing Yards @ +110

Colts vs Titans Pick 1: Colts to Win By 1-6 Points

The spread for Sunday’s clash in Indianapolis is one of the narrowest of Week 5 at 2.5, with both of these AFC South rivals entering the contest with identical record in what is proving to be a hugely competitive division.

On the moneyline the Colts are handed the underdog price, and although they are yet to win at home this season, they have endured two tricky tests in Indianapolis.

This could well be the closest game of the weekend as the odds suggest, and while the Titans have the deeper talent pool to dip into, the Colts represent excellent value.

They will more than likely trade point-for-point all afternoon, but it could be argued the Colts hold the offensive edge with rookie QB Anthony Richardson representing a dangerous dual-threat, whilst their new-look rushing group is unlike anything Tennessee have faced this year.

While we expect the final winning margin to be no more than six, +300 could well be a shrewd pick if the Colts can tap into their stout rush defense once again.

Colts vs Titans Pick 2: Richardson at Least 229 Passing Yards

Colts QB Anthony Richardson has his spread set at 208.5, but we are confident he can lend us a hand in hitting a bigger value selection.

The Titans have allowed 965 passing yards – the 11th most in the NFL – across their four games, which should bode well for Richardson who has racked up impressive numbers in his first three starts in the NFL.

The first round pick rookie has a total of 479 passing yards, including a 223 yard showing in Week 1 against the Jaguars.

Tennessee struggled to deal with Deshaun Watson against the Browns, who was constantly throwing balls off the cuff – something they will have to be wary of against a very capable Richardson, who has single-handedly transformed the Indianapolis offense through the air and on the ground.

