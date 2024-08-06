Real Madrid has a penchant for signing the biggest talents in the world. Thanks to its economically intelligent presidents, most notably Florentino Perez, Madrid has never had a shortage of funds, which means the club has almost always found a way to sign the players it desires, no matter the price tag.

In today’s article, we will take a look at five clubs that have benefitted the most from Los Blancos’ open-minded transfer policy, raking the most money in transfer fees. Let’s begin!

#5 FC Porto – €128 million ($139.97 million)

Real Madrid has splurged a sizable €128 million ($139.97 million) in transfer fees on FC Porto players over the years. So far, five players have left the Portuguese giants for the Spanish powerhouse.

The journey started with Secretario in July 1996, who moved to Madrid for a mere €1.5 million ($1.64 million). In 2007, Madrid signed one of the best center-backs in history from Porto, paying €30 million ($32.81 million) for the services of Pepe. Eight years later, Casemiro (€15 million – $16.40 million) and Danilo (€31.5 million – $34.45 million) moved from Porto to Madrid. Real Madrid did business with FC Porto once more in July 2019, lapping up Eder Militao for €50 million ($54.68 million).

#4 Olympique Lyon – €131 million ($143.27 million)

Real Madrid have paid €131 million ($143.27 million) to Olympique Lyon in transfer fees, bringing in four players from the French outfit. Defensive midfielder Mahamadou Diarra was the Whites’ first signing in August 2006. He joined the club for a handsome €26 million ($28.43 million) fee. Three years later, Madrid signed Karim Benzema for a mere €35 million fee. Given the trophy-laden 14-year-long career he had at the Bernabeu, it is safe to brand it one of the best bargain buys of the century.

Mariano Diaz and Ferland Mendy are the remaining two transfers. Madrid paid €21.5 million ($23.51 million) for striker Diaz in August 2018 and €48 million ($52.49 million) for left-back Mendy in 2019.

#3 Tottenham Hotspur – €136 million ($148.74 million)

Real Madrid have signed only two players from Tottenham Hotspur over the years, splurging a sizable €136 million ($148.74 million) in transfer fees. In the summer of 2012, Real Madrid paid €35 million ($38.28 million) to sign Luka Modric from Spurs. Initially, it looked like a poor signing, as he had not hit the ground running at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, it changed for the better soon after, and he has gone on to create an untouchable legacy at Madrid. Over the last 12 years, he has helped Los Blancos to six UEFA Champions League trophies and four La Liga titles amongst others, and he still has plenty of gas left in the tank.

A season after signing Modric, Real Madrid paid a then-record €101 million fee to sign Gareth Bale from Spurs. The Welshman could not attain Modric’s longevity, but he also did enough to become a part of the Real Madrid folklore. Before leaving the club in 2022, Bale won five UEFA Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles with Madrid, emerging as the most successful British player of all time.

#2 AS Monaco – €155 million ($169.52 million)

Real Madrid has signed just three players from AS Monaco over the years, paying them €155 million ($169.52 million) in fees. In the summer of 1967, they signed Miguel Perez from Monaco, but it was a free transfer.

After 47 years, the Whites once again did business with Monaco, signing 2014 FIFA World Cup sensation James Rodriguez for an eye-popping €75 million ($82.02 million) fee. Los Merengues turned to Monaco once more in July 2022, this time going after their defensive mastermind Aurelien Tchouameni. They beat Liverpool in the transfer race, prizing the Frenchman away from Monaco for a cool €80 million ($87.49 million) fee.

#1 Chelsea – €200 million ($218.73 million)

Real Madrid has an excellent relationship with Premier League powerhouse Chelsea, with the Whites signing as many as seven players from the Blues, including two loan transfers. So far, Madrid has paid Chelsea a whopping €200 million ($218.73 million) in transfer fees.

Eden Hazard’s transfer from Chelsea in the summer of 2019 cost Real Madrid the most, with the Pensioners earning €121 million ($133.33 million) for him. Thibaut Courtois, who moved to the Santiago Bernabeu after the 2018 FIFA World Cup, is tied in second place with Arjen Robben, with both players coming for €35 million ($38.28 million). Riccardo Carvalho also left West London for Madrid, earning the English team €8 million ($8.75 million) in transfer fees. Kepa Arrizabalaga — who cost Madrid €1 million ($1.09 million) in loan fees — and Michael Essien have been the two loan signings, whereas Antonio Rudiger has been the only free transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid.