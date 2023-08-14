Soccer

Club Legend Roy Keane Predicts Where Manchester United Will Finish In The 2023-24 Premier League

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has backed Manchester City to win their fourth consecutive Premier League title this season, claiming that the Red Devils are not on their neighbors’ level yet.

Manchester United secured a third-place finish in the Premier League last season, behind winners Manchester City and runners-up Arsenal. In Erik ten Hag’s debut campaign, The Red Devils played some eye-catching football and bagged quite a few impressive wins.

Having bolstered their squad with Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund, United are now expected to take the next step and challenge for the Premier League title this season. Coach Ten Hag has also appeared confident about his team’s Premier League chances, with him urging his camp to dream big.

Keane says it is “hard to see beyond Man City” in Premier League race

Keane, who spent 13 seasons at Manchester United winning seven Premier League titles, however, does not expect his beloved club to give City a run for their money this season. He instead backed them to secure a second-consecutive top-four finish and keep their place in the Champions League. Asked if the Red Devils were title contenders for the 2023-24 season, Keane said (via Metro):

“No, I don’t think so. I just think it’s so hard to see beyond Man City. Again, I’ve said before, unless they really drop off and get really bad injuries and lose that hunger, then I think the other teams have a chance.

“United will be top four, Arsenal have improved, look at Newcastle. Aston Villa will respond well to it (losing to Newcastle), obviously Liverpool and Chelsea, for a lot of them teams it’s about being top four and that’s the same for United.”

Hojlund will have to wait for his Premier League debut

Manchester United will begin their Premier League journey for the season on Monday night (August 14), with a clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford. New signings Onana and Mount should feature from the start, but Hojlund will have to wait for his debut. The 20-year-old is currently nursing a back injury and could miss a couple of weeks of football. United are yet to release an official statement about the extent of his injury.

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
