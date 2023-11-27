Bones Hyland was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in the middle of the 2022-23 season. He had spent his rookie season as a member of the up-and-coming Denver Nuggets in 2021-22, and averaged over 10 points in 19 minutes per game as a part of a contending rotation. But he was expendable when Denver went searching for some size at the trade deadline, and Hyland was a part of a four-team deal that sent him to Los Angeles and Thomas Bryant to the Nuggets.

Bones Hyland Is Out Of Rotation For Clippers

Hyland played in 14 regular season games for the Clippers down the stretch last year, and saw an increase in his minutes and production during the final two weeks as Los Angeles made their playoff push. He didn’t fare well in the postseason, though, as he shot 34% from the field and 25% from deep while averaging 8.6 points in 16.5 minutes in five games against the Phoenix Suns.

But despite his struggles, Bones Hyland was still considered a young, developing piece that would be a part of the rotation for the Clippers for 2023-24. Things started out as planned, with Hyland seeing an uptick in both his minutes and production through the first six games.

But ever since the arrival of James Harden, Hyland’s minutes have been put on the back burner. In the seven games since November 12th, Hyland has received five DNPs. In the two games that he played in, he played just shy of eight minutes total. He has clearly dropped out of the Clippers rotation in favor of their new scheme, and he could be a prime trade candidate as we progress through December.

LA Back In The Race After Winning 4 Of Last 5

Los Angeles has rebounded lately after a rough stretch. The Clippers were losers of six straight games upon Harden’s arrival, and were sitting at an abysmal 3-7 through the first 10 games. But they’ve started to gel, and have won four of their last five games to pull within a game of .500.

The team’s next game will be played on Monday night, and against Bones Hyland’s old team, no less. The Nuggets will be coming to town with intentions of moving up the standings in the Western Conference, but are dealing with some serious injury issues. Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray remain out, and Nikola Jokić is currently listed as a game time decision. The Clippers will enter the contest as 7.5 point favorites.