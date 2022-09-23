Countries
Home News chukwuma okorafors dirty hit on browns anthony walker jr sparks outrage

Chukwuma Okorafor’s ‘Dirty Hit’ On Browns’ Anthony Walker Jr Sparks Outrage

5 mins ago

NFL

Steelers man, Chukwuma Okorafor, has been accused of ‘dirty hit’ on Anthony Walker Jr, after Browns man injures knee.

Cleveland linebacker Anthony Walker Jr was taken off the field during their Thursday night games against the Steelers.

With the Browns defending the offensive drive from the Steelers, Okorafor smashed into Walker who fell to the floor. Then, Okorafor rather bizarrely jumped on Walker who was on the floor in pain. To add further insult to injury, Walker was accidentally stepped on by another Steelers man.

Walker had to be taken off the field by the medical staff after suffering a knee injury. The Browns man appeared to get off lightly after he was dealt with a big blow to the head.

It was announced that he underwent x-rays on his knee and is set to undergo an MRI. For the time being Walker was diagnosed with a sprained knee, pending further evaluation.

On the injury to Walker, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said:

“It’s a huge loss with Anthony Walker if this is a longer-term thing,

“We know what he brings to the football side of things, but he’s a captain, and he’s a leader, so we got our fingers crossed and definitely hoping for the best for No. 5.”

Reaction to Walker Jr Injury

As you can imagine, Twitter went crazy after the tackle and a lot of people had their say.

Here are a few from after the game:

