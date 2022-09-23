Chukwuma Okorafor’s ‘Dirty Hit’ On Browns’ Anthony Walker Jr Sparks Outrage

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Steelers man, Chukwuma Okorafor, has been accused of ‘dirty hit’ on Anthony Walker Jr, after Browns man injures knee.

Cleveland linebacker Anthony Walker Jr was taken off the field during their Thursday night games against the Steelers.

With the Browns defending the offensive drive from the Steelers, Okorafor smashed into Walker who fell to the floor. Then, Okorafor rather bizarrely jumped on Walker who was on the floor in pain. To add further insult to injury, Walker was accidentally stepped on by another Steelers man.

Dirty play on Anthony Walker Jr? pic.twitter.com/JWG9kZR2sD — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 23, 2022

Walker had to be taken off the field by the medical staff after suffering a knee injury. The Browns man appeared to get off lightly after he was dealt with a big blow to the head.

It was announced that he underwent x-rays on his knee and is set to undergo an MRI. For the time being Walker was diagnosed with a sprained knee, pending further evaluation.

On the injury to Walker, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said:

“It’s a huge loss with Anthony Walker if this is a longer-term thing,

“We know what he brings to the football side of things, but he’s a captain, and he’s a leader, so we got our fingers crossed and definitely hoping for the best for No. 5.”

Reaction to Walker Jr Injury

As you can imagine, Twitter went crazy after the tackle and a lot of people had their say.

Here are a few from after the game:

No idea how that hit on Anthony Walker Jr. wasn't a penalty. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 23, 2022

Wishing the best to @Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. He is the first Browns player my son every met. A great player on the field and amazing with the little fans. We need him back in the brown and orange soon. pic.twitter.com/HYYoJDP91z — Rob Palma (@mrpalma9) September 23, 2022

Sad to see. Prayers up for Anthony Walker JR. — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) September 23, 2022

Bittersweet #Browns win… LOVE that we beat the Steelers. Hate the bullshit dive on Anthony Walker Jr after he was already down. Flag should've been thrown and he needs to get fined. Hoping for the best for all our guys that got hurt. 🙏 — 🐾Dawg Kennel Kells🐾 (@CLEkell528) September 23, 2022