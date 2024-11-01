Former Celtic man Chris Sutton has predicted Newcastle United will hold Arsenal to a 1-1 draw when they meet in the Premier League this weekend. Sutton expects the Gunners to create plenty of chances but is worried about their ability to apply the finishing touch.

Premier League aspirants Arsenal will make the trip to St. James’ Park for their Premier League Matchday 10 clash with Newcastle United on Saturday, November 2.

Mikel Arteta’s team, third in the Premier League rankings, is coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw with Liverpool. The Magpies, meanwhile, are toiling in 12th place, having failed to win in any of their last five league matches.

Chris Sutton Expects Newcastle United to Play Out a 1-1 Draw With Arsenal

Predicting the outcome between the two Premier League heavyweights, Sutton wrote in his BBC column:

“This is a bit of a grudge match after what happened when Arsenal came to St James’ Park last season and lost to a controversial Anthony Gordon goal.

“Newcastle are on a run of five league games without a win, but they have been a little unlucky during that spell. They are creating plenty of chances, but just not scoring enough of them.”

He added:

“I worry about Arsenal in the final third too, though, because they are wasteful as well.

“The Gunners really need a win here to cling on to the tail of leaders Manchester City, but my gut feeling is that Newcastle will get something out of this game, and it has got a draw written all over it.”

Sutton’s prediction: Newcastle United 1-1 Arsenal

Arsenal, who missed out on the Premier League title by a mere two points last season, have struggled to find consistency this term. They have won five games, drawn three, and lost one in the English top flight, falling five points behind league leaders and reigning champions Manchester City.

Arsenal cannot afford to fall further behind in the standings if they want to put pressure on the Premier League holders. But as things stand, Liverpool — currently second with 22 points — looks more of a threat to City than the misfiring Gunners.