“He’s Such An Example” – Ruud van Nistelrooy Says Manchester United Star Received Unfair Criticism for the Defeat Against Liverpool

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Ruud van Nistelrooy Manchester United Interim Manager

Manchester United caretaker manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has heaped praise on Casemiro after the win against Leicester City in the Round of 16 of the Carabao Cup. He hailed the Brazilian’s work ethic and said he was unjustly blamed for the defeat against Liverpool in the Premier League.

Casemiro Delivers Masterclass as Manchester United Beats Leicester City

On Wednesday, October 30, Nistelrooy took charge of Manchester United for the first time as they locked horns with Leicester City at Old Trafford in the Round of 16 of the Carabao Cup. The Red Devils played with gusto and conviction, cruising to a 5-2 victory over the Foxes.

Casemiro was one of the standout performers in that game, as he scored a timely brace to put Man Utd in the driving seat. The former Real Madrid man opened the scoring for United in the 15th minute, finding the top-right corner with a 30-yard piledriver. He doubled his tally in the 39th minute, tapping in the rebound after initially finding the post with his header.

Bruno Fernandes (brace) and Alejandro Garnacho also found the back of the net in Nistelrooy’s debut-day victory.

Ruud van Nistelrooy Says Casemiro Received Unwarranted Flak for Liverpool Defeat

Discussing Casemiro’s inspired performance after the win against Leicester City, Nistelrooy stated:

The way he’s been training and helping the team and the club, he’s such an example. You also see the crowd’s reaction and they also know what he’s about.”

The former Real Madrid striker then addressed the criticism Casemiro received for his performance in United’s 3-0 defeat to Liverpool at the start of September.

The Dutchman added:

Of course, going through difficult moments, the Liverpool game, he got a lot of criticism. It was so hard, he was almost the one to blame for that game and it’s not fair, he didn’t deserve that, it was not true.

If you see him in training and the way he prepares for games, with the history and all he has achieved with five Champions Leagues, he’s an example for us. That was part of my celebration, I’m happy for him.

Casemiro has played 96 games for the Red Devils in all competitions so far, scoring 15 times and providing nine assists. His contract with the club expires on June 30, 2026.

Oct 31 2024
