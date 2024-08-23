Soccer

“Didn’t hit the heights they are maybe capable of” – Chris Sutton Predicts Manchester United Will Drop Points Against Brighton

Sushan Chakraborty
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag

Former Celtic forward, Chris Sutton, has backed Brighton & Hove Albion to restrict Manchester United to a 1-1 draw in their upcoming Premier League meeting on Saturday, August 24. He praised Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler for his strong start and backed him to approach the game against Man Utd with more confidence.

Brighton & Manchester United Enjoyed A Winning Start To Premier League Season

Both Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United were on the money in their Premier League opener last week. Brighton kicked off their campaign with a trip to Everton’s iconic Goodison Park on Saturday, August 17. The Seagulls attacked Everton from the get-go and got their noses in front through a goal from Kaoru Mitoma in the 25th minute. Danny Welbeck scored in the 56th minute before Everton went down to 10 men following Ashley Young’s dismissal. Simon Adingra scored Brighton’s third in the 87th minute, ensuring an emphatic 3-0 win away from home.

Manchester United’s win, meanwhile, was not as assertive. The Red Devils struggled to get a foothold for a long time, only showing their quality in bits and pieces. Fans inside Old Trafford were preparing for the worst when Joshua Zirkzee popped up with an excellent strike in the 87th minute, sealing a 1-0 win.

Chris Sutton Expects A Draw At Falmer Stadium

Analyzing the showdown between Brighton and United at Falmer Stadium, player-turned-analyst Sutton wrote in his BBC column:

Getting off to a winning start in the Premier League was important for Erik ten Hag, albeit Manchester United didn’t hit the heights they are maybe capable of.”

Lisandro Martinez is going to be the key for them this season. I know everybody talks about attacking players, but they missed him for large parts of last season and he gives them a bit of steel at the back.

He added:

I predicted Brighton to lose at Everton and they won easily in the end. They like a left-field appointment and Fabian Hurzeler has made a really good start.

It’s always important to get that first win under your belt as a new manager to get that belief that your message is getting across.”

Sutton’s Prediction: Brighton 1-1 Manchester United.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
Sushan Chakraborty

Arrow to top