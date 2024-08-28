On Tuesday, August 27, Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion confirmed the signing of Ferdi Kadioglu from Turkish side Fenerbahce. The Seagulls had to pay a handsome €30 million ($33.38 million) to secure his services.

With this blockbuster switch, the 24-year-old has become one of the most valuable Turkiye internationals in history. Continue reading to check out where he ranks on the list of five most expensive Turkish players since the dawn of time.

#5 Cenk Tosun – Besiktas to Everton: €22.5 million ($25.04 million)

Kicking off the list is talented Turkish Turkish center-forward Cenk Tosun. The 33-year-old secured the biggest move of his professional career in January 2018, joining Everton from Besiktas in a smashing €22.5 million ($25.04 million) move.

Tosun enjoyed a bright start to life in the Premier League, scoring five times in 14 Premier League matches in the 2017-18 season. However, things only went downhill from there. He scored thrice in 25 league matches in the 2018-19 season before joining Crystal Palace on loan in the second half of the 2019-20 campaign.

After failing to settle in at Palace, he returned to Everton and then joined Besiktas on loan in February 2021. Following the end of the 2021-22 season, Tosun joined Besiktas in a permanent deal. Before his departure, he played 61 games for Everton in all competitions, scoring 11 times and providing six assists.

#4 Hakan Calhanoglu – Bayer Leverkusen to AC Milan: €23.3 million ($25.93 million)

Arguably the most complete midfielder Turkiye has ever produced, Hakan Calhanoglu earned Bayer Leverkusen a cool €23.3 million ($25.93 million) in transfer fees when he joined AC Milan in July 2017. Calhanoglu spent three years at Leverkusen, scoring 28 goals and providing 29 assists in 115 appearances across competitions.

Calhanoglu hit the ground running at AC Milan, promptly emerging as one of the first names on the team sheet. He effortlessly alternated between the midfield and the left wing, keeping defenders guessing from start to finish. Before joining rivals Inter Milan in. the summer of 2021, Calhanoglu played 172 games for AC Milan, scoring 32 goals and providing 48 assists. Unfortunately, he could not win any silverware during his time with Milan.

#3 Orkun Kokcu – Feyenoord to Benfica: €25 million ($27.82 million)

Portuguese side SL Benfica splurged a sizable €25 million ($27.82 million) fee to sign Orkun Kokcu from Dutch side Feyenoord in the summer of 2023. Kokcu, who came through Feyenoord’s academy, scored 32 goals and provided 27 assists in 175 games before the switch. He won the Eredivisie title and the Eredivisie Player of the Year in his final season at the club.

Kokcu has kept up his good work at SL Benfica, popping up with eye-catching performances with commendable frequency. So far, Kokcu has played 46 games for Benfica, netting eight goals and providing 12 assists. He has already gotten off the mark this season, scoring once and providing an assist in three league appearances.

#2 Ferdi Kadioglu – Fenerbahce to Brighton & Hove Albion: €30 million ($33.38 million)

The latest addition to the list of most expensive Turkish players in history, Ferdi Kadioglu has joined Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion this summer. The Seagulls had to shell out a massive €30 million ($33.38 million) fee to sign the gifted full-back from Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahce.

Kadioglu, who was also linked with Chelsea, honed his talents for six years at Fenerbahce. During his stay, Kadioglu transformed into one of the most complete full-backs around, capable of single-handedly changing the outcome of his game with his timely goals and assists. Between July 2018 and August 2024, Kadioglu played 204 games for Fenerbahce, scoring 18 goals and providing 22 assists. He won the Turkish Cup with the club in the 2022-23 season.

#1 Arda Turan – Atletico Madrid to Barcelona: €34 million ($37.83 million)

At the summit sits Arda Turan, who moved from Atletico Madrid to La Liga rivals Barcelona for a record €34 million ($37.83 million) fee in July 2015. Turan, who was capable of operating centrally as well as down the wings, joined Barcelona with a massive reputation. He had proven his mettle during his four-season stay at Atletico Madrid, scoring 22 times and providing 32 assists in 178 games. He won one La Liga title and one Copa del Rey, amongst other honors.

Turan showed his quality right from the get-go, but his playing style did not align with Barcelona’s. So, after two and a half years, Turan joined Basaksehir on a two-year loan. In August 2020, Turan joined Galatasaray as a free agent.

During his stay in the Catalonian capital, Turan played just 55 games for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring 15 times and providing 11 assists. He won one La Liga title, one UEFA Super Cup, two Copas del Rey, and one Supercopa de Espana at Camp Nou.