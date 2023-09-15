In Week 1, the Kansas City Chiefs took a tough 21-20 loss at home to the Detroit Lions. The team was missing two of their best players on the roster to start the season. Travis Kelce was out with a knee injury and Chris Jones was holding out due to a contract dispute.

Both players were missed heavily in the Chiefs home opener. Their offense and defense were not the same. Today, head coach Andy Reid had some positive news for Chiefs fans. He reported that Kelce and Jones will be making their season debuts this Sunday vs. the Jaguars. The Chiefs will be eager to get a win after a disappointing loss to start 2023.

#Chiefs coach Andy Reid tells reporters that TE Travis Kelce (knee) and DT Chris Jones (contract) will both be on the field on Sunday vs. the #Jaguars. A… … … swift return to play for Kelce 🫣 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2023



Just before the season opener, All-Pro TE Travis Kelce injured his knee and missed the Chiefs’ first game of the season. It was the first time since 2013 that he missed a game due to injury. In Week 1 vs. the Lions, Kansas City’s offense was not as explosive as it had been in the past. A big reason for that was Travis Kelce not playing. Barring a setback, the 33-year-old is expected to play.

Additionally, the Chiefs are getting another All-Pro back this week, but on defense. Chris Jones matched a career-high with (15.5) sacks for the Cheifs. This offseason, the four-time Pro Bowler was looking for a big contract extension. Those talks did not progress very far and Jones’ holdout went into the 2023 regular season. After the loss in Week 1, the Chiefs knew they couldn’t wait any longer. Jones signed a one-year, $19.5 million deal that’s worth up to $25 million with incentives.



This Sunday, the Chiefs are on the road to play the Jacksonville Jaguars. These two teams met in the regular season and in the playoffs. Trevor Lawrence and the Jags lost 27-17 in the regular and 27-20 in the postseason. Travis Kelce and Chris Jones will be huge additions on both sides of the ball for the Chiefs. Kansas City is (-3.5) on the road vs. the Jaguars in Week 2.