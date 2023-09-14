Two of the AFC’s best quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Patrick Mahomes go head-to-head in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Jaguars vs Chiefs Picks

Kansas City Chiefs -3.5 (-110)

Isiah Pacheco anytime touchdown scorer (+125)

Jaguars vs Chiefs Pick 1: Kansas City Chiefs -3.5 (-110 with BetOnline)

The Detroit Lions shocked the world by upsetting the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on opening night at Arrowhead, but we can’t see a world in which Patrick Mahomes opens the season with consecutive defeats and the Chiefs spread at -3.5 looks the best bet.

Travis Kelce missed out through injury and Mahomes struggled to find his targets throughout, but that isn’t expected to be a problem this time around as the star tight end makes his return to the lineup alongside defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Kansas have beat Jacksonville in each of their last seven meetings dating back to 2010 and we’re sticking with Mahomes to bounce back in typical fashion.

Jaguars vs Chiefs Pick 2: Isiah Pacheco anytime touchdown scorer (+125 with BetOnline)

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco enters his sophomore season in the NFL off the back of a terrific rookie year, rushing for 830 yards in the regular season and five touchdowns alongside another in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 24-year-old is versatile, with both a running and receiving game in his locker and has already proved himself as a deadly threat in the red zone to any opponent. +125 looks an attractive price to grab his first TD of the season in Jacksonville.

Jaguars vs Chiefs Odds and Line

Moneyline: Jacksonville Jaguars: +155 | Kansas City Chiefs: -175

Jacksonville Jaguars: +155 | Kansas City Chiefs: -175 Point Spread: Jaguars (+3.5) -110 | Chiefs (-3.5) -110

Jaguars (+3.5) -110 | Chiefs (-3.5) -110 Total Points: Over 51.0 –110 | Under 51.0 -110

