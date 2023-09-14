NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs Odds, Picks, Line: Week 2 NFL Predictions

Author image
Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
2 min read
Two of the AFC’s best quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Patrick Mahomes go head-to-head in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Jaguars vs Chiefs Picks 

  • Kansas City Chiefs -3.5 (-110)
  • Isiah Pacheco anytime touchdown scorer (+125)
Jaguars vs Chiefs Pick 1: Kansas City Chiefs -3.5 (-110 with BetOnline)

The Detroit Lions shocked the world by upsetting the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on opening night at Arrowhead, but we can’t see a world in which Patrick Mahomes opens the season with consecutive defeats and the Chiefs spread at -3.5 looks the best bet.

Travis Kelce missed out through injury and Mahomes struggled to find his targets throughout, but that isn’t expected to be a problem this time around as the star tight end makes his return to the lineup alongside defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Kansas have beat Jacksonville in each of their last seven meetings dating back to 2010 and we’re sticking with Mahomes to bounce back in typical fashion.

RELATED: NFL Week 2 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games

Jaguars vs Chiefs Pick 2: Isiah Pacheco anytime touchdown scorer (+125 with BetOnline)

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco enters his sophomore season in the NFL off the back of a terrific rookie year, rushing for 830 yards in the regular season and five touchdowns alongside another in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 24-year-old is versatile, with both a running and receiving game in his locker and has already proved himself as a deadly threat in the red zone to any opponent. +125 looks an attractive price to grab his first TD of the season in Jacksonville.

Jaguars vs Chiefs Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Jacksonville Jaguars: +155 | Kansas City Chiefs: -175
  • Point Spread: Jaguars (+3.5) -110 | Chiefs (-3.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 51.0 –110 | Under 51.0 -110

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
