Kansas City Chiefs Rumors: Chris Jones Won’t Budge From Holdout

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to kick off the 2023 NFL Season this coming Thursday when they take on the Detroit Lions, and they are doing so with the assumption that they’ll be without star defensive lineman Chris Jones when they hit the field.

Chris Jones Still Absent From Chiefs Practice

Jones unhappiness is no secret. Wanting a new contract from the Chiefs’ front office, he has been a no-show for the entirety of training camp. He has said publicly that he is willing to hold out until Week 8, which some thought was a stance that he would budge from.

He has not. Sunday’s practice was treated like a typical Wednesday practice since the team has an early game this week, and Jones was a no-show, putting his Week 1 status is serious jeopardy. There have been reports that the two sides were coming close to an agreement, but those have thus far proved to be false.

The Chiefs schedule doesn’t bulk up until the latter half of the season, which is when they figure to have Jones back at the latest. But he is perhaps the most important piece of a Kansas City defense that needs to hold up its end of the bargain in order to be a Super Bowl contender again this season.

Very Little Sack Production Left On The Roster

They need him back sooner rather than later, regardless of the opponent. He notched 15.5 sacks last season on his way to a First Team All-Pro selection, and qualified for the Pro Bowl for the fourth straight year. No one on the Chiefs’ roster had more than 6 sacks in 2022.

Things got even more serious on Sunday afternoon, if you care to read into the social media happenings of certain players. A fan tweet was sent out that mentioned that the Cowboys could be interested in trading for Chris Jones should the Chiefs make him available. Jones liked the tweet, which is information that can be seen by the public.

According to ProFootballTalk, Jones is looking for a 3-year, $84 million deal while the team is offering $74 million over the same time span.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
